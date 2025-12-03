Utah early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

Follow along as Utah builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period.

This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Player Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Ranking ESPN Ranking On3 Ranking Preston Pitts Linebacker 6-foot-4, 220 pounds Clear Falls (Texas) League City, Texas 3-star, No. 53 linebacker 3-star, No. 54 linebacker 3-star, No. 55 linebacker Dylan Waters Defensive back 6-foot-3, 180 pounds Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) Houston, Texas 3-star, No. 104 cornerback 3-star, No. 185 cornerback 3-star, No. 144 cornerback Bear Fisher Tight end 6-foot-6, 240 pounds Queen Creek (Arizona) Queen Creek, Arizona 3-star, No. 128 tight end 3-star, No. 25 tight end 3-star, No. 112 tight end Moses Sparks Interior offensive lineman 6-foot-5, 275 pounds Cleveland (New Mexico) Rio Rancho, New Mexico 3-star, No. 42 interior offensive lineman 3-star, No. 68 interior offensive lineman 3-star, No. 59 interior offensive lineman LaGary Mitchell Linebacker 6-foot-3, 215 pounds Meridian (Idaho) Meridian, Idaho 3-star, No. 85 linebacker 3-star, No. 15 linebacker 3-star, No. 64 linebacker Penisimani Takitaki Edge rusher 6-foot-4, 230 pounds Lehi (Utah) Lehi, Utah 3-star, No. 54 edge rusher 3-star, No. 91 edge rusher 3-star, No. 85 edge rusher Aisa Galea'i Defensive back 6-foot-1, 178 pounds Orem (Utah) Orem, Utah 3-star, No. 87 safety 3-star, No. 109 safety 3-star, No. 135 safety Mataalii Benjamin Offensive tackle 6-foot-7, 315 pounds Lehi (Utah) West Valley City, Utah 4-star, No. 21 offensive tackle 3-star, No. 106 offensive tackle 3-star, No. 40 offensive tackle Kelvin Obot Offensive tackle 6-foot-5, 300 pounds Fruitland (Idaho) Fruitland, Idaho 4-star, No. 6 offensive tackle 4-star, No. 11 offensive tackle 4-star, No. 5 offensive tackle LaMarcus Bell Running back 5-foot-11, 190 pounds Lake Oswego (Oregon) Lake Oswego, Oregon 3-star, No. 28 running back 3-star, No. 47 running back 3-star, No. 34 running back Major Hinchen Defensive back 6-foot-1, 175 pounds La Quinta (California) La Quinta, California 3-star, No. 134 cornerback 3-star, No. 101 cornerback 3-star, No. 110 cornerback Tayson Reid Linebacker 6-foot-1, 225 pounds Snow College (JUCO) Spanish Fork, Utah 3-star, No. 5 linebacker (JUCO) N/A N/A Fameitau Siale Edge rusher 6-foot-4, 240 pounds O'Dea (Washington) Seattle, Washington 3-star No. 67 edge rusher 3-star, No. 56 edge rusher 3-star, No. 70 edge rusher

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense

Offensive line: The Utes put a lot of resources into bringing in talented offensive lineman to potentially fill the gaps that will inevitably be created when their starting line departs in the offseason, including standout tackles Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano. Along with those likely first round NFL draft picks, Utah will lose its three starters on the interior at the center and guard spots. Kelvin Obot, the No. 5 ranked tackle in the class per 247Sports, and Lehi High School product Mataalii Benjamin, another four-star prospect at the position, set a nice foundation for the Utes' future offensive line.

Running back: The Utes landed one of the best running backs on the West Coast in LaMarcus Bell. The 5-foot-11 Lake Oswego, Oregon, native could be an early contributor on the 2026 roster depending on what Utah's coaching staff does in the transfer portal.

Defense

Edge: Utah reeled in several studs in the secondary and linebacker positions, as well as an athletic edge rusher in Penisimani Takitaki from nearby Lehi High School. Takitaki possesses exceptional dip-and-bend ability when getting after the quarterback and a high football IQ. With Logan Fano departing and the health of John Henry Daley in question, the Utes will need to have depth along the defensive line for 2026.

Defensive back: Discipline and athleticism are required out of Utah's defensive backs in order to carry out Morgan Scalley's man-to-man concepts. Major Hinchen exhibits some of those qualities in one-on-one coverage on the outside, though time will tell if he and Utah's other freshman cornerbacks see the field in 2026. The Utes relied on their upperclassmen for the most part in 2025, with fewer opportunities to go around for lesser-experienced players like Jason Stokes Jr., La Tristan Thompson and Jaylen Moson.

Top Commitments in the Class

Preston Pitts, Linebacker — Clear Falls High School, Texas

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 104

Notable offers: Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State

Scouting report: Has a knack for finding the football, whether in coverage or coming off the edge to rush the passer or stop the run. Solid fundamentals when tackling.

Dylan Waters, Defensive Back — Fort Bend Marshall High School, Texas

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 53

Notable offers: UNLV, UCLA

Scouting report: Very athletic defensive back with a background in track and field. Ran a 23.05 time in the 200-meter dash as a junior

Bear Fisher, Tight End — Queen Creek High School, Arizona

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 128

Notable offers: Arizona, BYU, North Carolina

Scouting report: Very physical tight end who follows through on blocks in the run game and isn't afraid to use his hands to create separation from the defensive back when lined up out wide.

Moses Sparks, Interior Offensive Lineman — Cleveland High School, New Mexico

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 42

Notable offers: Arizona State, Houston, Texas Tech

Scouting report: Powerful offensive lineman with right tackle experience, but may wind up playing guard at the collegiate level. Exhibits his strength and power in the run game.

LaGary Mitchell, Linebacker — Meridian High School, Idaho

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 85

Notable offers: Boise State, Colorado State

Scouting report: Athletic linebacker with exceptional anticipation and play recognition. Also has experience playing running back. Was named first-team all-state.

Penisimani Takitaki, Edge Rusher — Lehi High School, Utah

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 54

Notable offers: BYU, Cal, Colorado

Scouting report: Possesses exceptional dip-and-bend ability when getting after the quarterback and a high football IQ. Also has experience lining up at H-back and tight end positions.

Aisa Galea'i, Defensive Back — Orem High School, Utah

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 178 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 87

Notable offers: BYU, Oregon, Washington

Scouting report: Dynamic player with the ball in his hands thanks to his elite speed and cover skills. Scored touchdowns as a running back and punt returner this past season, on top of showing off his range as a safety.

Mataalii Benjamin, Offensive Tackle — Lehi High School, Utah

Height/weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

Star rating: 4-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 21

Notable offers: Minnesota, Texas A&M, Washington

Scouting report: Has the physical tool and traits to play on the right side of the offensive line. Very good in pass protection with potential to grow as a finisher in the run game.

Kelvin Obot, Offensive Tackle — Fruitland High School, Idaho

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

Star rating: 4-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 6

Notable offers: Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State

Scouting report: Athletic offensive tackle with good body control. State titles in both the shot put and discus indicate strong lower body, while his ability to stand tall in pass protection and get to the second level in the run game project a potentially dominant offensive tackle at the collegiate level.

LaMarcus Bell, Running Back — Lake Oswego, Oregon

Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 28

Notable offers: BYU, Illinois, Oregon

Scouting report: Excels in many facets of the game. He's patient, has good vision, can run between the tackles and is tough to bring down in the open field. Ran a 11.23 time in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

Major Hinchen, Defensive Back — La Quinta High School, California

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 134

Notable offers: Cal, Missouri, Nebraska

Scouting report: Possesses exceptional speed with a background in track and field. Ran a personal best 10.81 time in the 100-meter dash in 2025.

Tayson Reid, Linebacker — Snow College, Utah (JUCO)

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds

Star rating: 3-star (247Sports)

Position rank: No. 5 (JUCO)

Notable offers: Missouri State, Utah State

Scouting report: Cousin of former Utah standouts Gabe and Karene Reid. Logged 69 tackles, including four for loss, plus 1 sack, a fumble recovery and 2 interceptions in eight games played with Snow College.

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

A three-star edge rusher in the class, Fameitau Siale, flipped his commitment to Utah after backing off his Michigan State pledge. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound recruit out of O'Dea High School (Washington) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 67 edge rusher and No. 4 player in the state. Siale held offers from a dozen power conference programs, including Penn State, Washington, Oregon and Miami.

