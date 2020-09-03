September 1 was a big day in the recruiting world of college football — as it served as the first time teams could officially contact recruits for the 2022 class.

And the Utes coaching staff was hard at work showing some love.

The 2022 recruiting class has the potential to be huge one for the Utes considering the success the program has had both on and off the field.

On one end, the Utes are coming off back-to-back Pac-12 South division titles (although they lost in the conference championship game each year) and 10-win seasons. Their on-field success has translated to the NFL with seven players taken in last year's NFL draft and a total of 11 players signing rookie contracts.

On the other end, it may be the month of September, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Although the Utes have the Pac-12's 10th ranked program in recruiting, their average rating per player is higher than last season when the team finished fifth in the conference. Also, the program is still in the running for a number of high end four-star recruits.

For the upcoming 2022 season, the Utah program is going with the mantra "A Storm Is Coming" — which plays perfectly into the Utes' style of play. The team plays in the snow during the winter months and their defense has been so suffocating over the years that it's as if a storm is always brewing over their opponents.

