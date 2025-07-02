Utah football adds intriguing local standout to secondary unit
The Utah football program added to its secondary on Tuesday with a commitment from rising sophomore cornerback Anthony Hernandez.
Hernandez, who posted about his pledge to the Utes on X, spent the 2024-25 campaign at Northern Colorado, though he did not see any game action as a freshman. He graduated from nearby Park City High School in 2023.
"After much though, reflection and prayer, I am beyond excited and humbled to officially announce my commitment to the University of Utah!" Hernandez wrote on X. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the strength, perseverance and opportunity to continue both my academic and athletic journey at the next level. Without His guidance, none of this would be possible."
"To my incredible family, thank you for always believing in me, standing by me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. Your sacrifices, love and support have shaped me into the person I am today, and I'm truly blessed to have such a strong foundation behind me."
Utah's incoming transfer portal class went up to 22 players following Hernandez's commitment, which came during a pivotal recruiting stretch for Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff. The Utes landed a big-time pledge from four-star offensive lineman Kelvin Obot on Tuesday after hosting the Idaho native and several other star-studded prospects on official visits toward the end of June. Obot was ranked as the No. 10 offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.
Utah also recently reeled in three-stars Dylan Waters (No. 97-ranked cornerback recruit) and Aisa Galea'i (No. 71 cornerback).
Hernandez was a standout athlete at Park City High School, where he played football and competed in track and field. He earned All-Region First team honors as a senior with 48 tackles and five sacks. He lined up at wide receiver on offense and primarily at linebacker on defense, though he transitioned to cornerback once he arrived to Northern Colorado.
Hernandez could have four years of eligibility with him still if he decides to apply for a redshirt to use on his 2024 campaign.