Utah football among finalists for 3-star recruit from Texas

It would appear the Utah football program has made positive headway with 2027 offensive tackle recruit, Mason Joshua.

Roughly seven weeks after the three-star prospect out of Forney High School (Texas) shared that he's arranged a summer visit with the Utes , Joshua narrowed down his top college choices to Utah, Pitt, Arizona, Florida State, Baylor, Duke, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. The soon-to-be senior also announced that he's set his decision date for July 4.

Joshua, who shared the latest update in his recruitment via X, had also received offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech and Wake Forest, among others, as 247Sports' No. 43-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the 2027 class.

Utah extended its offer to Joshua when his recruitment was picking up steam in February, shortly before his performance at an Under Armour event in Dallas garnered more interest from power conference schools. Arizona, Arizona State and Baylor hosted him on campus visits in the weeks that followed, as he continued to showcase his power and athleticism in track and field.

Joshua recently took home the Texas 10-6A state title in shot put with a personal-best mark of 53-6.75. His previous high was 42-6 during last summer's AAU Junior Olympic Games.

In addition to his strength, Joshua's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. He gained significant experience at right tackle and center during Forney's 10-3 season in 2025, which culminated with a third round appearance in the Texas 6A Division II state playoffs. His pedigree as a consensus top-50 offensive tackle in the 2027 class speaks volumes about his talent, too.

Earning a roster spot in the Navy All-American Bowl probably benefited Joshua also, on top of providing him an opportunity to put his talents on display in the nation's premier high school football all-star game in San Antonio.

For the Utes, the program's reputation for recruiting and developing pro-caliber offensive lineman likely helps their pitch to Joshua. Both of Utah's starting tackles from the 2025 squad — Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu — project as first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Meanwhile, two of the Utes' top signees in their 2026 class — Kelvin Obot and Mataalii Benjamin — arrive to campus as four-star recruits.

Utah could have an opportunity to strenghten its case with Joshua during his official visit, which is set for June 5-7. He's also lined up an official visit with Arizona for May 29-31.