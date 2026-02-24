Utah football moving fast to recruit 3-star lineman from Texas

The Utah football program has quickly inserted itself into the recruiting mix for class of 2027 standout Mason Joshua, one of the top offensive tackle prospects from the state of Texas.

Three weeks after the Forney High School product shared his offer from the Utes via social media, he posted to his X account on Monday that he's arranged a visit to check out Utah's campus this summer.

Joshua's post indicates the 6-foot-5 prospect will be in Salt Lake City from June 5-7. Utah is expected to host several of its top targets in the 2027 class around that time, with a handful scheduled to be in town the following weekend.

Joshua's versatility and athleticism make his recruitment so intriguing. The soon-to-be senior has gained significant experience at both tackle and center during his time at Forney — which went 10-3 and reached the third round of the Texas 6A Division II playoffs this past season — and has already put together quite the decorated track and field career.

In addition to the gridiron, Joshua showcases his power and strength in the discus and shot put events. He's a district champion (2024) in discus and has a personal-best rep of 161-4, which he accomplished last spring, and has recorded a 42-6 shot put rep while competing in the AAU Junior Olympic Games last summer.

Joshua's football accolades are highlighted by his placement on the Navy All-American Bowl roster earlier this year, providing the three-star recruit an opportunity to put his talents on display in the country's premier high school football all-star game from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Since then, Joshua's recruitment has kicked into high gear. On top of receiving offers from Oregon State, Utah and UTSA, he's hosted coaching staffs from Arizona and Pitt on home visits over the past few weeks. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Duke, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Joshua is a consensus top-50 offensive lineman prospect in the 2027 class. He checks in as the No. 47 tackle on 247Sports and is ranked by On3/Rivals as the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the country. He's also a top-10 offensive tackle in the state of Texas.

Utah has a reputation for recruiting and developing top-tier linemen. Both of the Utes' starting tackles from the 2025 team — Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu — are projected to be first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, while two of Utah's high school signees in the 2026 class — Kelvin Obot and Mataalii Benjamin — arrive on campus as four-star prospects.

