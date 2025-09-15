Utah football announces game time for Big 12 matchup vs. West Virginia
A week after it hosts Texas Tech in a top-20 showdown, Utah will hit the road again to face West Virginia in a Big 12 battle from Morgantown, West Virginia.
Kickoff between the Utes and Mountaineers from Milan Puskar Stadium has been set for Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. MT), according to a news release from Utah's athletic department on Monday. Fans will be able to watch the game on Fox.
It'll mark the third time that Utah and West Virginia meet on the gridiron and the first since 2017, when the Utes came away with a 30-14 victory in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The only time the two teams went head-to-head was when Utah earned a 32-6 victory in 1964.
The Mountaineers entered Week 4 off the heels of a come-from-behind win over their rival Pitt in a Backyard Brawl overtime thriller, as West Virginia rallied from down 10 points with 9:23 left in regulation to pull out an unlikely 31-24 victory on its home turf.
That helped wash out the bad taste from a 17-10 loss to Ohio the week prior. West Virginia, which beat Robert Morris in its opener, 45-3, headed into Week 4 with an opportunity to move to 3-1 on the season as it prepared to take on Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 20.
As for the Utes, they went into their Big 12 opener following a hard-fought win on the road against Wyoming in Week 3. After leading just 3-0 at halftime, the Utes rattled off four consecutive scoring drives in the second half to come away with a 31-6 win at War Memorial Stadium and remain undefeated heading into league play.
While Utah is in town, West Virginia will induct the newest members of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class in a ceremony prior to the Sept. 27 game. The Mountaineers' all-time leading scorer and current ESPN personality, Pat McAfee, as well as former head coach Bill Stewart, headline the six-person class.
Utah's home game against Texas Tech is set for 10 a.m. MT on Fox. The network's Big Noon Kickoff crew will also be in town to preview the game.