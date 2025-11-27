How to watch, stream Utah vs. Kansas college football game
Utah looks to close the regular season on a high note and make one final push for a spot in the Big 12 championship game as it hits the road to face Kansas in a Black Friday matchup from Lawrence, Kansas.
Kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is set for 10 a.m. MT. Fans can tune in via any streaming service or cable provider that offers ESPN.
The Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) still require quite a bit of help for their postseason aspirations to come to fruition, though all Kyle Whittingham and company can control at the moment is how they follow up last week's nail-biter against Kansas State in their Week 14 matchup with the Jayhawks (5-6, 3-5 Big 12).
Utah comes into the matchup with its conference title and College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread following a late fourth quarter rally to beat the Wildcats, 51-47, in an epic back-and-forth affair from Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kansas State rushed for a program-record 472 yards and led by 12 with 7 minutes left in regulation before Devon Dampier helped orchestrate a wild comeback down the stretch that was capped off by a Lander Barton interception on the Wildcats' final drive of the game.
The Utes' come-from-behind win sets up an intriguing final week of the regular season, with four teams still in contention to make the Big 12 championship game.
For the Utes to punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas, four scenarios will need to play out over the weekend: Utah would need to beat Kansas (Friday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN); Arizona State has to defeat Arizona (Friday 7 p.m. MT, Fox); BYU must take care of business against UCF (Saturday 11 a.m. MT, ESPN2); and (probably the least likely outcome of the bunch) West Virginia has to upset Texas Tech (Saturday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN).
The Utes will seek their 10th win of the season without their leading receiver Ryan Davis and their top pass-rusher in John Henry Daley. Davis' is ruled out in the team's availability report, while Daley will miss the rest of the season due to an injury during the Kansas State game.
How to watch Utah vs. Kansas
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | Lawrence, Kansas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Kansas
Spread:
- Utah: -11.5 (-104)
- Kansas: +11.5 (-118)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -450
- Kansas: +350
Total: 59.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
