Utah football arranges visit with brother of NFL safety
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff have had a busy start to the summer, with several star-studded recruiting prospects visiting campus over the past month.
In addition to a handful of high school standouts, the Utes will also host an intriguing talent from the JUCO ranks this weekend.
Josiah Jefferson, a 6-foot-5 tight end out of Southwestern Community College (California), has confirmed he'll be in Salt Lake City on a visit from June 20-22 in a post to X.
Jefferson would technically be part of the 2026 recruiting class if he decides to commit to any one of the Division-I programs that he's received interest from, including Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Maryland, Oklahoma, UNLV and Washington State. He's recently been on visits with Arizona and Oklahoma, the latter of which is the alma mater of his older brother and current Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson.
Josiah, a product of Mater Dei High School (California), is ranked by Rivals as a three-star recruit. He's coming off appearing in nine games this past season with the Jaguars, hauling in 23 catches for 213 yards.
The Utes are also set to host a trio of in-state recruits this weekend in three-stars Kennan Pula (No. 68-ranked wide receiver in 2026 class) and his brother Jaron Pula (No. 61 wide receiver) — both from Lone Peak High School — plus Aisa Galea'i (No. 81 safety) from Timpview High School.
Utah's 2026 class grew recently with a commitment from three-star tight end Bear Fisher. He became the sixth prospect to commit to the Utes this month, joining three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 160 cornerback). The Utes also have a commitment from Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher), a three-star recruit who committed back in April.