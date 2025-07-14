Utah football commit receives 5-star recruiting grade boost
Kelvin Obot's recruiting profile has grown in prestige since the highly-touted offensive lineman prospect committed to the Utah football program earlier this month.
Two weeks after the Fruitland High School (Idaho) product pledged himself to the Utes as a four-star prospect, Rivals' database boosted Obot up to a five-star in its updated rankings of the top 300 prospects in the 2026 class.
Previously checking in as a four-star and the No. 24-ranked offensive lineman in the class, Obot is now the No. 7 overall player in the country and one of just 12 2026 recruits with a five-star grade on Rivals' database.
"Obot shows outstanding functional athleticism and is a dominant player against weaker competition," wrote Rivals' scouts. "We feel like the great film, stellar movement skills, projectable frame and multi-sport background (53-1 foot shot put throw this spring) give him one of the higher upsides at offensive tackle in the cycle.”
Obot decided to join the Utes over his other finalists, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon, becoming the highest-rated commit in Utah's 2026 recruiting class. He was also the Utes' second pledge from Idaho, joining Meridian High School standout and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell.
With two likely first-round NFL draft picks and three other upperclassmen set to graduate next spring, the Utes front five is likely due for a revamp next spring. Utah will certainly utilize the transfer portal to help replace its outgoing talent, though landing star-studded high school prospects like Obot should help the transition process in 2026.
Utah's 17-player 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 50 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. Obot is still seen as a four-star prospect on 247Sports and the No. 10 offensive lineman recruit in the 2026 class.