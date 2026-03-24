Utah football extends offer to 3-star defensive lineman with multiple Power 5 offers

The Utah football program recently joined the recruiting mix for class of 2027 recruit Tiki Teeples.

Teeples shared via his X account an offer from the Utes last week, adding to an already lengthy offer sheet that includes a few of Big 12 schools, as well as the likes of a couple of notable Group of 6 programs.

Who is Tiki Teeples?

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Teeples is a versatile lineman who plays both sides of the ball at Canyon View High School (Arizona).

Teeples' recruiting profile is based on what he can do on the defensive line. He's currently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 116 defensive lineman in the 2027 class, as well as the No. 24 recruit from the state of Arizona, after taking home second-team all-state honors this past winter.

As such, Teeples has garnered interest from several Football Bowl Subdivision programs in recent months, with offers coming in from Washington State, New Mexico, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Fresno State and West Virginia, among others. Additionally, coaches from Arizona State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona and Boise State came to visit him during the Janaury contact period.

Teeples was quite productive during his junior season, with 12.5 sacks; one interception; 63 total tackles; and two blocked point-after attempts to show for it.

Utah's Defensive Line Outlook

The Utes have a young corps of defensive tackles to work with for the 2026 season; in fact, of the nine players listed at the position, only two (Mike Tauteoli and Jamal Wallace) are considered upperclassmen. Depth is still crucial, though, and given the transfer portal's volatility, it's hard to say what the defensive line room likes like in two seasons.

With a handful of current sophomores set to become juniors in 2027, perhaps more room will be freed up for Utah's incoming recruits.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks , is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.