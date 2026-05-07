Utah football offers 3-star WR recruit with Power 5 interest

The Utah football program recently joined the recruiting race for 2027 recruit Gianni Haynes, a two-way standout Mission Hills, California.

Haynes, who played on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver during his junior season at Bishop Alemany High School (California), shared to his X account Wednesday that he received an offer from the Utes following a "great conversation" with wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis.

Utah became the most recent Power 5 school to show interest in the three-star prospect, joining a mix that includes Arizona and Washington. Haynes reported an offer from Oregon State and an official visit date with Utah State (June 18-20) in days leading up to his Utah offer post.

At the time of the Utes' offer, Haynes checked in as the No. 106-ranked wide receiver and the No. 68-ranked player from California in the 2027 class on 247Sports. He earned that reputation after recording 14 tackles, nine pass break-ups, 423 total yards of offense and two touchdowns in six games this past season.

Haynes, who transferred to Bishop Alemany after spending his freshman year at Culver City High School, continued to showcase his speed and explosiveness in track and field following football season. He recently took home first place in the Del Rey League 200-meter dash with a time of 21.1 seconds. In March, he helped his 4x100 relay team set a new school record with a time of 40.78 seconds.

In the meantime, Haynes' offer sheet has continued to grow. In addition to his Utah State visit, the rising senior has lined up a June 5 date to check out Washington State and its first-year coaching staff led by head coach Kirby Moore.

Utah has been heavily involved with several standout wide receivers in the 2027 class, as offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and Bumphis look to surround their future quarterbacks with talented pass catchers via the recruiting trails.

Bode Sparrow, a four-star athlete from Kaysville, Utah, has the Utes in his top 10 choices and has an official visit to meet with Morgan Scalley's staff set for June 12, with Oklahoma, BYU and Tennessee in the mix as well.

Utah has also made four-star recruit Blake Wong a priority. The blue-chipper from Norco, California, recently shared to his X account a photo with Bumphis and McGiven during a home visit in the weeks leading up to May 29 visit to Salt Lake City.

Three-stars Kingston Celifie, Sheldon Issac and Dillon Sykes have also been targeted by Utah, which landed a verbal commit from Aledo, Texas, native Kingston Parks, the No. 168-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class, in November.

I had a great league finals meet today!! Del Ray champion in the 200m!! Ran a 21.1, and we are going to consistently get faster! @recruitcoachmc @CoachVince_52 @adamgorney @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/CzCdctZqRY — Gianni Haynes 3 ⭐️ (@Gianni_H2027) April 30, 2026