Utah football extends offer to emerging wide receiver recruit
While much of its attention has been focused on the 2027 class, the Utah football program is keeping tabs on some of the top high school sophomores around the country as well.
Roye Oliver III is among the emerging prospects in the 2028 class, so it makes sense that the Utes recently extended an offer to the wide receiver recruit out of Hamilton High School (Arizona).
Oliver, who shared his offer from Utah via a social media post over the weekend, is considered by some national scouts and recruiting services as one of the top players at his position for the 2028 class. He checks in as a four-star and the No. 20 wide receiver nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings, as well as the No. 2 sophomore out of Arizona.
Oliver's high-profile recruiting status has been boosted by his strong start to the 2025 campaign: 40 receptions for 757 yards and 18 touchdowns in the first five games of the season, helping the Huskies jump out to an undefeated record heading into October.
The 5-foot-11 prospect's productivity out of the gate has drawn the attention of some of the premier programs around the country, with offers coming in from Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami, BYU, Nebraska and Utah in recent weeks. Oliver also holds offers from SMU, UCLA, USC, Florida State, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.
It's worth noting Oliver comes from a long line of Sun Devils — his father, RJ Oliver, was a former Arizona State cornerback from 2000-2005, while his mother, Toni, starred for the school's track and field team. Not to mention, his grandfather, Roye Oliver Sr., a three-time All-American wrestler, is a member of the Arizona State Hall of Fame.
Other notable schools in the mix include USC, which recently hired wide receivers coach Chad Savage, formerly at Colorado State, where he was responsible for Oliver's first offer, as well as Oklahoma, which has commitments from two of Oliver's Hamilton teammates in Beau and Niko Jandreau.
Oliver told On3 recently that the offer from Oregon stood out to him and that Arizona had been recruiting him hard as well.
The Rams joined the mix heading into what would be an impressive freshman campaign from Oliver, who finished the year with 43 catches for 861 yards and 11 touchdowns across 11 games played.
Rivals has Oliver down as a four-star and the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2028 class.