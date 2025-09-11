Utah football extends offer to former BYU commit, 3-star QB in 2026 class
One of the top-rated high school quarterbacks from the state of Utah has received an offer from Kyle Whittingham and the Utes.
Whittingham and company have recently entered the recruiting race for Kaneal Sweetwyne, a Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah) product and former BYU commit with dual-threat capabilities.
The 6-foot-3 signal caller shared his offer from the Utes with social media on Wednesday, roughly a month after he announced he was backing off his pledge from the Cougars and re-opening his recruitment.
"After a Great Conversation with @UtahCoachWhitt I'm blessed to have received an offer from @Utahfootball" Sweetwyne wrote.
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Sweetwyne is also the No. 21-ranked player and the No. 4 quarterback from the state of Utah in the 2026 class.
Sweetwyne threw for 2,716 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 16 interceptions as a junior in 2024. He added another 957 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, helping lead the Falcons to the 6A state semifinal.
After stuffing the stat sheet last season, Sweetwyne picked up right where he left off to start the 2025 campaign. In Skyridge’s first four games, he posted a 19-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing 74.5% of his passes for 1,118 yards, in addition to 306 yards and five scores with his legs.
Sweetwyne hasn’t gone on any official visits so far, according to 247Sports, and currently holds offers from Utah and Utah State. He previously committed to BYU in February.
As for the Utes, who began to shift their attention toward the 2027 class leading up to the start of the 2025 regular season, they have one quarterback commit in the 2026 class via three-star prospect Michael Johnson.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 99 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 96 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 128 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 176 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 125 tight end)