Utah Football Game Preview: No. 14 Utah Utes vs SDSU

Two games into the 2022 season, the No. 14 Utah Utes find themselves 1-1 and will welcome the San Diego State Aztecs to Rice Eccles Stadium for a highly anticipated rematch. After what was a disappointing OT loss to the Aztecs in 2021, Utah is looking for revenge on their home turf.

Scoop on the Utes

Rank: No. 14 AP

Record: 1-1 (0-0 Pac-12), W vs SUU 73-7

After a tough loss at the hands of Florida in the Swamp, Utah bounced back in commanding fashion with a dominant 73-7 victory over Southern Utah University. Even though the competition was far inferior, Utah took care of business and took advantage of an opportunity to clean a few things up.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Offensively, everyone feasted as the Utes posted 599 yards of total offense against the Thunderbirds. After the ones took care of business in the first half and orchestrated a 38 point second quarter behind 254 yards and three touchdowns from Cameron Rising, 107 yards and two touchdowns from Dalton Kincaid, and two scores from Tavion Thomas, Utah's depth took over and the slaughter continued.

Making the most of their opportunities, guys like Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry and Thomas Yassmin all recorded the first touchdowns of their careers.

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Defensively, it was a similar story as the Thunderbirds didn't even post over 100 yards offensively. For the day, SUU only recorded 85 yards of total offense and punted 10 times. This provided an opportunity for Utah's defensive depth to also get some valuable reps and see the field.

Utes to Watch

The Wide Receivers

All eyes should be on Utah's receivers this week against San Diego State. Not only will there be anticipation to see whether or not the Utes offense is going to actually use them, but based on San Diego State's defense, there's no reason not to.

Against Arizona a few weeks ago, the Aztecs allowed 299 yards through the air. Expecting that Utah will exploit that weakness, the wide receivers simply have to be involved. If the tight ends account for that much offense, there will be some serious internal issues moving forward.

The D-line and Linebackers

While the rush defense was certainly improved against SUU, it will have to be even better this week as the Aztecs simply like to move the football on the ground. Through the first two games, San Diego State has recorded 550 yards on the ground with 380 of that coming in their 38-7 victory over Idaho State last week.

Simply put, Utah's rush defense has to be on top of their game and if they can keep the Aztecs below 200 yards on the ground overall, they have a great chance to win this football game.

Hear it from Coach Whitt

"Very similar, more similarities than differences, particularly schematically I mean, they're still a shotgun spread attack, a couple of big tight ends that they use a lot. A stable of backs, although one may be out this week...but anyway, they're athletic. They did lose a couple of good O-lineman from last year, so they've had to replace them. Same scheme on defense, lost a couple good players there as well. But they do a good job down there. And Brady Hoke does a great job with recruiting and and we'll have our hands full," Whittingham said.

Scoop on the Aztecs

Rank: N/A

Record: 1-1 (0-0 MWC), W vs. Idaho State 38-7

After dropping their first game to Arizona, San Diego State is coming off of a commanding 38-7 victory over an inferior Idaho State opponent.

Offensively, it was all about the run game for the Aztecs as they finished with 380 yards on 43 carries (8.8 average). While there was plenty of love to go around, four Aztecs finished with more than 50 yards rushing while two nearly went for more than 100.

Defensively, San Diego State still struggled to stop the passing game as they allowed 258 yards through the air, but managed to restrict Idaho State to just a single touchdown.

Aztecs to Watch

The Running Backs

As previously mentioned, San Diego's offense is all about the run game and the running backs performance will greatly determine the outcome of this matchup. Jaylon Armstead and Jordan Byrd and two players to specifically keep an eye on, but don't sleep on quarterback Braxton Burmeister. He showed his mobility last week against Idaho State with 85 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

