Utah football icon Zack Moss pokes fun at Big Noon Kickoff's guests for Saturday's Holy War matchup
Trash talk during rivalry week isn't just reserved for Utah and BYU fans on social media.
In fact, if there's anyone with the ability to back up their taunts, it'd be a former player who competed in the Holy War rivalry.
After Fox revealed that former Cougars standouts Jamaal Williams and Kyle Van Noy will make guest appearances on the network's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, which will be live from Provo, Utah, ahead of Saturday night's showdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium, ex-Utes running back Zack Moss felt compelled to remind Williams and Van Noy about their lack of success against Utah during their respective collegiate careers.
In a post to social media platform X, Moss reposted Big Noon Kickoff's announcement with the caption, "0-7," in reference to Williams and Van Noy's combined record against BYU's in-state rival.
Williams, who finished his career as the Cougars' all-time leading rusher, was on the losing sideline for all three of BYU's losses to Utah from 2012-16, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 46.7 yards per contest against the Utes during that span. The former fourth round NFL draft selection did score a touchdown in two of those head-to-head contests, though his team fell just short in each matchup as Utah won by an average margin of 4.0 points.
Van Noy, lined up at linebacker, and BYU lost all four of its meetings with Utah during his standout career that spanned from 2010-13, which included a 54-10 drubbing at the hands of the Utes in 2011. Van Noy did snag an interception in that 44-point blowout, though the Cougars committed seven turnovers of their own and yielded 481 total yards in the most lopsided Holy War game since BYU won 55-7 in 1983.
Van Noy and Williams were also involved in one of the craziest finishes the rivalry has ever seen, when Utah came out with a 24-21 win in 2012 after two premature celebrations from Utes fans nearly sent the game into overtime.
The first instance of fans storming the field came after Cougars quarterback Riley Nelson threw an incomplete pass on what appeared to be the game's final play, but 1 second was added to the game clock upon further review, giving the Cougars new life as Utah was penalized for celebrating too early. That set up Riley Stephenson for a 51-yard field goal attempt, but as BYU recovered its own blocked field goal, fans had started rushing the field again, resulting in another 15-yard penalty against Utah and granting Stephenson another try from 34 yards out. His ensuing kick off the upright, ending the game in a 24-21 final following a bizarre sequence of events.
Moss' time in Salt Lake City was drastically different from Van Noy and Williams' careers in Provo, as he and the Utes went 3-0 against the Cougars during his four-year career, which was highlighted by All-America honors and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2019.
Utah's 30-12 victory over BYU during Moss' senior year wound up being the Utes' last win in the series heading into Saturday's pivotal showdown. The Cougars snapped their nine-game losing streak to their rivals with a 26-17 win in 2021, then pulled out a come-from-behind 22-21 victory last season amid a controversial holding call against Utah late in the fourth quarter.
The Utes will look to snap their two-game skid when they go toe-to-toe in the 103rd all-time meeting with the Cougars at 6 p.m. MT on Fox.