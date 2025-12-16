Utah football joins mix for versatile 4-star recruit from Oklahoma

It's no secret that NIL packages play an important role in the landscape of college athletics, though when it comes to recruiting, the importance that relationships have on a high school player's decision-making process can't be overvalued.

In the case of the Utah football program, a few built-in connections with Rejoice Christian High School (Oklahoma) product Kamieon Compton-Nero through the business side of college sports could give the Utes an extra boost in the race for the four-star athlete's commitment.

The Utes officially joined the mix for the class of 2028 recruit after he posted to X on Monday that he received an offer from Utah to play quarterback, saying he was "Excited to get out there in the spring" while tagging Utes quarterback coach Koy Detmer Jr. in the post.

Utah quarterback and fellow Oklahoman Byrd Ficklin reshared Compton-Nero's post with the caption "Yk what it is!! Slideee." Ficklin starred at Muskogee High School, located about 57 miles south of Rejoice Christian in Owasso, Oklahoma, before joining Utah as a three-star recruit in the 2025 class.

Being from the same state isn't the only thing the two have in common, though, as Ficklin and Compton-Nero share the same representation. Both are clients of Mathurin Sports Agency, the same group that arranged Ficklin's new contract with Utah for the 2026 season.

Mathurin Sports Agency, founded by Amber Mathurin, has a clientele list that also includes Utah 2026 signee LaMarcus Bell and Utes freshman defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka.

Whether Utah's indirect ties to Compton-Nero impacts his college decision remains to be seen, though his alluding to a spring visit to Salt Lake City in his post to X could be interpreted as a positive sign for the Utes. Thirteen other schools have extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 prospect, including Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Compton-Nero is fresh off guiding Rejoice Christian to a 34-13 win over Tonkawa High School in the Class A-I state championship game. He played on both sides of the ball and recorded over 2,400 all-purpose yards, including 1,824 passing yards and 27 touchdowns through the air, plus 65 total tackles, five interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and five tackles for loss on defense. He also had 469 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Compton-Nero's versatility has helped him earn the distinction as 247Sports' No. 5-ranked athlete in the 2028 class. He's the No. 64 recruit nationally and the No. 1 sophomore in the state of Oklahoma.

With football season wrapped up, Compton-Nero has shifted his focus to the hardwood as a member of the Eagles varsity boy's basketball team.

Utah has yet to land a commitment in the class of 2028.

