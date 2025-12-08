Utah football transfer portal tracker: Outgoing players from 2025 team

As the college football regular season wrapped up and bowl game matchups were being announced, players around the country had already begun making plans for where they'd be playing in the 2026 season.

Some members of the Utah football team, including starting quarterback Devon Dampier, made their intentions for next year clear well before the two-week transfer portal window opened Jan. 2.

Dampier, who stated his desire to play for the Utes as a senior during a radio show appearance, could be rejoining a quarterback room that also features Byrd Ficklin. That is, if Utah retains both signal-callers like Kyle Whittingham wanted after watching Dampier and Ficklin shine in their own respects throughout the 2025 campaign.

"December is now completely a dead period, and the portal does not open until January now so you have a little more time after the regular season to sort those things out than before," Whittingham said during a Nov. 17 press conference. "With what Byrd's done this year and what Devon has done, for that matter, we're gonna have to really step up to hang on to those guys."

A couple of social media posts, including one from Utah's quarterback coach, Koy Detmer Jr., indicated Whittingham wasn't alone in that camp. Detmer shared a photo of Ficklin and Dampier with the caption "415" — a play on Dampier and Ficklin's jersey numbers — on X, a few days before Ficklin posted an image of him and Dampier in the Utes locker room.

Utah's dynamic quarterback duo shared time under center throughout the 2025 regular season while Dampier nursed a nagging injury. The Utes offense hardly missed a beat under Ficklin, who completed 60% of his passes, averaged 10 yards per carry on the ground and led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Dampier powered through the pain to make 11 starts and spearhead an offense that averaged 41.1 points per game with 29 total touchdowns and nearly 2,900 yards of offense.

Time will tell whether the lobbying from players and coaches, along with single transfer portal window, benefits the Utes' roster building efforts. But it's a well-known fact that in the current era of NIL and freedom of player movement, nothing's a foregone conclusion until it actually happens.

New Transfer Portal Window

Earlier this year, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee voted for a single transfer portal window to take place in January, doing away with with the spring transfer cycle in a significant change for the sport's offseason calendar.

The old transfer process included a 30-day window starting the day after the College Football Playoff selections, followed by another 15-day transfer period between April 16-30. In October, the NCAA modified its rules to make for a single transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16.

Players can still commit and transfer to their next school at any time after their names have been entered into the portal. Those competing in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 19 will get an additional five-day period from Jan. 20 to 24 to enter the portal after their season ends.

Utah Outgoing Players via Transfer Portal

Player Position Current Eligibility 2025 Stats Drew Cowart Quarterback Freshman Didn't play Jaylen Moson Cornerback Freshman Saw action in one game (at Wyoming) Christian Thatcher Linebacker Freshman Saw action in one game (at Wyoming)

