Utah football joins recruiting mix for 3-star prospect in 2027 class

Though high school recruiting took a backseat at the end of January, the Utah football program continued to lay more groundwork with its top targets in the 2027 class over the past weekend.

At the very least, the current "dead period," in which coaches are barred from in-person contact with recruits, didn't stop the Utes from reaching out to to versatile three-star 2027 prospect Dylin Bruce.

The Huntington Beach High School (California) product shared via social media Saturday that he'd received an offer from Utah, which became the most recent power conference program to express interest in the soon-to-be senior.

Northwestern, Stanford and UCLA were among the schools that had offered on Bruce by the time Utah entered the recruiting picture. He received offers from Montana, New Mexico, Washington State and Oregon State during the January contact period, indicating the race for his signature was heating up going into the spring.

According to a recent article from 247Sports , it appeared that UCLA had gained traction in Bruce's recruitment after the Bruins re-offered in January. The previous regime under former UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster originally extended an offer in June, and with Bob Chesney taking over the program as of early December, the Bruins remain in contention to land Bruce's services.

Bruce playing for Team Toa — a seven-on-seven team that's owned by UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava — during the offseason probably doesn't hurt the Bruins' cause either.

In addition to stepping up at cornerback, Bruce was a productive receiver for Huntington Beach this past season. In nine games, he hauled in 31 receptions for 434 yards and six touchdowns from Ohio State-bound quarterback Brady Edmunds, on top of reeling in two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Utah, and Bruce's other pursuers, will have an opportunity to host the No. 83-ranked cornerback recruit on campus visits starting March 2, when the next "quiet period" opens up.

The Utes also joined the mix for another three-star cornerback recruit from California in Johnny McNeil III. The two-sport athlete from St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, California, was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 76 cornerback recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 88 player from the state of California

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 116 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Whether Parks follows through on his verbal commitment and signs with the Utes during the early signing period next winter remains to be seen. Parks told On3 in January that Kyle Whittingham was the reason he was drawn to the Utes in the first place. With Whittingham and most of Utah's former staff with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

