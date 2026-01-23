Utah football joins recruiting mix for the top-ranked prospect in state of Washington

Utah recently extended an offer to O'Dea High School (Washington) product Tevita Nonu, putting the Utes in the recruiting mix for one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2027 class.

Nonu, a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Washington according to 247Sports, shared the latest developments in his recruitment process to social media Thursday. In his post, the 6-foot-4, 270 pound recruit tagged Utes defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield , whose recruiting areas during the January contact period included Washington.

Breckterfield, who previously spent time at Washington and Oregon State, presumably positioned Utah in a heated recruiting race for Nonu's signature. Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame, among others, have extended offers as well. Oregon lined up an official visit for the end of January.

How the Utes' recruiting pitch resonates with Nonu in comparison to what he'll hear from other schools remains to be seen. Landing the No. 24-ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 class would certainly be a big addition for Morgan Scalley and company, though, considering Nonu's growing reputation following his junior year.

Despite nursing an injury, Nonu earned first-team all-state honors while helping the Fighting Irish capture the 3A state championship belt. Nonu was part of a stout defensive line that included his brother and Nevada commit, Jeremiah Nonu, as well as Utah signee Fameitau Siale.

Siale, the No. 68 edge rusher in the 2026 class according to 247Sports , flipped his commitment from Michigan State to Utah during the early signing period in December.

College coaches will be allowed to be in contact with high school recruits through Jan. 31.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Utah!@ODeaAthletics @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/M6wNuBg7Bz — Tevita Nonu (@TevitaNonu5) January 22, 2026

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains as Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 114 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

The Utes had a commit from three-star quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, the younger brother of former Utah linebacker, Christian Thatcher, though he backed off his pledge in January amid the staff changes going on with the program. The Arbor View High School (Nevada) product announced his decision after Christian opted to enter the transfer portal following his freshman season at Utah. Christian arrived to Salt Lake City as a three-star and the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the 2025 class.

