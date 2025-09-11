Utah football joins recruiting race for 3-star prospect
The Utah football team has extended a scholarship offer to Rob Larson, a high school wide receiver recruit out of Folsom, California.
Larson shared the latest developments in his recruitment process with social media on Wednesday.
"After a great conversation with [Utes wide receiver coach Micah Simon] I am blessed to have received an offer to the University of Utah #GoUtes," Larson wrote in a post to X.
Who is Rob Larson?
Larson, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is the top target for five-star quarterback prospect and BYU commit Ryder Lyons.
Three games into his junior season at Folsom High School (California), Larson has hauled in 24 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He had nine receptions for 175 receiving yards and two scores in a nationally televised game against Grant Union High School on Aug. 23.
Larson holds over a dozen offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including from the likes of BYU, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Wisconsin, among others. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 66 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027.
Who is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Three-star quarterback prospect and Arbor View High School (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher is the Utes' lone commitment beyond their 2026 recruiting class so far, though Kyle Whittingham and his staff have put more of their attention on the 2027 class as of late.
In late August, Utah offered on Centennial High School (California) product Jaden Walk-Green, a multi-sport athlete and a three-star defensive back.
Utes not done with 2026 class
While most players in the 2026 class have announced their commitments, there are a few talented prospects without a home just yet, and the Utes have kept a close eye on these recruits.
Kaneal Sweetwyne, a Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah) product and former BYU commit, has recently received an offer from the Utes. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is a three-star and a top-five signal-caller prospect from the state of Utah.
Defensive tackle prospect JD Hill has also received an offer from the Utes, coming off an impressive performance against Larson's Folsom squad. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Mission Viejo High School (California) product recorded 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles in a 53-14 victory for his Diablos.