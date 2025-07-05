Utah football lands 3-star offensive lineman recruit
The Utah football program continued to lay the foundation for its future offensive line on Saturday with a pledge from 2026 recruit Moses Sparks Jr.
Sparks, a product of V. Sue Cleveland High School (New Mexico), announced his commitment to the Utes via social media roughly a month after he took a trip out to Salt Lake City for an official visit. He also held offers from Oregon State, which he visited on June 19, as well as Arizona State, Houston, Texas Tech and Nebraska, among others.
With two likely first-round NFL draft picks and three other upperclassmen set to graduate next spring, the Utes front five is likely due for a revamp next spring. Utah will certainly utilize the transfer portal to help replace its outgoing talent, though landing star-studded high school prospects like four-star Kelvin Obot (ranked as the No. 10 offensive lineman in the 2026 class) and three-star Rowdy Pearce (No. 94) should help the transition process in 2026.
Sparks, ranked as a three-star and the No. 38 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, marks another significant recruiting win for Utes offensive line coach Jim Harding Jr. Listed at 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, Sparks has proven to boast the strength and power to handle his own at tackle while in high school, though he could step into a guard role with the Utes.
Utah will likely lose projected first-round picks Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, plus graduating starters Michael Mokofisi, Tanoa Togiai and Jaren Kump next spring. That could open up a few opportunities for Sparks, the No. 1-ranked recruit from New Mexico, to find his right fit with Utah.
In addition to starring on the gridiron, Sparks also competed in shot put for V. Sue Cleveland, claiming a New Mexico 5A state title with a throw of 16.44 meters.
Sparks is commit No. 17 of Utah's 2026 recruiting class.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 10-ranked offensive lineman)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 61 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 68 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 23 running back)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 39 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 94 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 81 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 73 wide receiver)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 77 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 99 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 94 offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 125 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 168 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 119 tight end)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 38 offensive lineman)