Utah football lands commitment from local 3-star recruit
The Utah football team picked up another commitment in its 2026 recruiting class, securing the services of Lehi High School (Utah) product and stud offensive lineman prospect, Mataalii Benjamin.
Benjamin's decision came two days after backing off his pledge to Minnesota, the school he initially chose back in June, allowing the Utes to regain traction in his recruitment.
Benjamin announced Wednesday he'll be making the short trip from Lehi to Salt Lake City for his college career, posting the caption "I'm staying Home! Lessgooo" in a post to X.
Who is Mataalii Benjamin?
The 6-foot-7, 315 pound Benjamin is regarded as one of the top prospects from Utah and plays for a talented Lehi team that also features five of the state's top 25 players on 247Sports' 2026 class rankings.
Checking in as a three-star prospect, Benjamin the third-highest rated offensive lineman and the No. 12 overall prospect in the state on 247Sports; ahead of teammates PJ Takitaki (No. 14), BYU commit Legend Glasker (No. 16), Kaneal Sweetwyne (No. 22) and Oklahoma State-bound Bryton Niu (No. 25).
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 45 offensive lineman prospect nationally, Benjamin received offers from several Power 4 schools including Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Washington, among others.
"Benjamin is one of the top offensive lineman out West and a true tackle prospect, wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in his evaluation of Benjamin in April. "He uses his length well in [pass protection], is light on his feet and does a nice job moving laterally and shadowing opposing speed rushers. He’s strong at the point of attack, shows a solid base, can sit and stone opposing bull rushers who try and run through him."
What this means for the Utes
With two tackles projected to go in the first round of next spring's NFL draft, plus three redshirt seniors on the interior, Utah will have holes to fill along its offensive line for the 2026 season.
Landing Benjamin provides another building block for the Utes up front, alongside 2026 commits Kelvin Obot, Moses Sparks Jr. and Rowdy Pierce.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 25 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Mataalii Benjamin (three-star, No. 45 offensive tackle)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 41 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 101 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 50 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 79 linebacker)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 104 cornerback)
- Hudson Lewis (three-star, No. 181 wide receiver)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 97 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 135 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 128 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
Following Benjamin's commitment, Utah's 18-player class checked in as the No. 44-ranked class in the country and No. 9 in the 16-team Big 12 on 247Sports. The Utes slid in the rankings after Josiah Jefferson, the top-ranked tight end from the junior college ranks, flipped his commitment to USC on Oct. 27.