Utah football lining up visits with top targets in 2027 class

The next few months will play a significant role in shaping the future rosters of the Utah football team.

With the dead period for recruiting set to lift in March, the Utes will have opportunities to host several of their top targets in the class of 2027 for campus visits.

A handful of prospects have already started sharing their plans to see Salt Lake City known on social media recently, as Utah's coaching staff has spent the last few weeks touching base and extending offers to many soon-to-be high school seniors around the country.

Here's a quick look at some of the 2027 recruits who'll be on campus in the coming months.

Recruits Who've Recently Lined Up Visits With Utah

Jag Ioane

The Utes could find themselves in the pole position to land Orem High School standout Jag Ioane if all goes well during his visit to campus, which has been set for June 19-21 according to his X account, though only time will tell if the three-star edge rusher decides to stay close to home when he makes his college decision.

Ioane, the No. 9 player in the state and No. 58 edge nationally according to 247Sports , has been in contact with coaching staffs from Washington, Boise State and BYU, among others, and holds offers from Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Dylin Bruce

A few days after sharing an offer from the Utes to social media, Huntington Beach High School (California) product Dylin Bruce posted on X that he's set to be on Utah's campus for a visit from June 19-21.

The three-star cornerback is also going to check out Northwestern in May. Stanford, UCLA, New Mexico, Washington State and Oregon State are also showing interest. His relationship with the Bruins is intriguing, considering he plays on the seven-on-team team that's owned by UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava's father.

Bruce is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 84 cornerback in the class and No. 129 recruit from the state of California.

Darion Moseley

Darion Moseley, a standout from Thompson High School (Alabama) who received an offer from the Utes in January, shared with social media about a month later that he arranged a visit with Utah for June 12-14.

The speedy wide receiver recruit saw his recruitment blow up following his junior season, with offers coming in from Arkansas, Arizona State, Utah and Kentucky. Those schools joined the mix after he led the state's 7A division with 1,128 receiving yards, in addition to hauling in seven touchdowns on 68 receptions.

Moseley's efforts helped Thompson capture the state 7A football championship in 2025, as well as boost his recruiting profile. He now checks in as a three-star and the No. 100 wide receiver in the 2027 class on On3/Rivals .

Blake Wong

Three weeks after receiving an offer from the Utes, Blake Wong posted to social media that he locked in a visit with the Utes for May 29-31.

The Norco High School (California) wide receiver recently put Oregon among his top options and lined up another visit to Eugene for June 12-14. Wong previously checked out the Ducks during the program's junior day in late January.

Wong, the No. 72 wide receiver in the class according to 247Sports , also arranged a visit with UCLA for June 5-7. A few other schools in the Big Ten have offered, including Ohio State, Washington, Michigan State and Purdue, as well as Arizona State, Washington State, San Diego State and Duke.

Calvin Moala

The Utes locked in a visit with a top-65 interior offensive lineman prospect as well, with Calvin Moala announcing that he'll be in Salt Lake City June 12-14.

Utah got a chance to get to know the three-star prospect during his visit in November, which coincided with the team's final home game of the season against Kansas State. He officially received an offer from the Utes in January.

Moala was part of a loaded squad at Chaparral High School (California). Four of his teammates were ranked by 247Sports as top-100 players in the state, including his quarterback, Dane Weber, who recently announced his list of finalists but didn't include Utah among them. The three-star recruit will instead consider Michigan, Oregon, Cincinnati, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Kansas and Kansas State.

Moala also holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Duke and Washington, among others.

