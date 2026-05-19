Utah football locks official visit with 3-star tight end recruit

Add another guest to Utah football's growing list of high school recruiting visits.

Braxton Daniel, a tight end prospect out of Jenks High School (Oklahoma), has lined up an official visit with the Utes.

The 2027 recruit is slated to check out the campus in Salt Lake City during the weekend of June 5-7, according to a recent post from his X account.

Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 61 tight end in the class, Daniel has been fielding interest from Power 5 programs for the past several months. Utah, which extended an offer on Feb. 2, was one of the first schools in the mix for the three-star prospect, along with Arizona, Duke and Oklahoma State.

More recently, Daniel has received offers from Iowa State, SMU, Maryland, Baylor, West Virginia and TCU, as well as a few Group of 6 schools.

According to 247Sports, Daniel has visits lined up with Oklahoma State (May 29) and Duke (June 12). The recruiting service also has him down for an SMU visit for the June 5 weekend, and it's unclear whether that trip to Dallas has been rescheduled in light of his Utah visit.

The Utes have yet to land a commitment from a tight end recruit in the 2027 class. They currently hold pledges from running back Jonah Mailei, defensive lineman Tiki Teeples and edge rusher Jack Henderson. All three prospects are rated by 247Sports as three-stars.

At the very least, landing Daniel's commitment would help fill out Utah's depth at the position. He's the No. 3-ranked tight end from the state of Oklahoma and is coming off a productive junior season in which he hauled in 16 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns for the Trojans, who advanced to the semifinal round of the state 6A-I playoffs this past season.

The weeks following Memorial Day weekend are going to be a pivotal stretch for Morgan Scalley and his staff. In addition to Daniel, Utah is set to host offensive linemen Tye Kennedy and Kelvin Eiwo, plus edge rusher Josh Christensen and linebacker Cam Pettijohn, during the June 5 weekend.

The Utes are also going to have blue-chip wide receivers Blake Wong (May 29) and Bode Sparrow (June 12), as well as four-star offensive tackle recruit, Jake Hildebrand (June 15), in the coming weeks.

Utah's three-man recruiting class is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 71 class in the country and the No. 14 class in the 16-team Big 12.