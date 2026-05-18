Utah football connects with 3-star LB recruit ahead of official visit

The Utah football program isn't waiting for June to connect with some of its high-priority high school recruits.

While the coming weeks will be jam-packed with official visits and campus tours, some members of the Utes coaching staff have taken it upon themselves to touch base with their top prospects on their turf ahead of what's shaping up to be a pivotal recruiting stretch for Morgan Scalley and company.

On the list of stops for Scalley's staff: Texas, where three-star linebacker Cam Pettijohn resides. The Anna High School product shared a photo of him with linebackers coach and first-year defensive coordinator Colton Swan to his X account on Monday.

"Always great getting to see @Colton_Swan," Pettijohn's post read. "Had an awesome home visit and some great talks about Utah football!"

Pettijohn, who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 117 linebacker in the 2027 class, is heavily considering Utah ahead of his June 5 official visit with Scalley's program. He also has Mississippi State, Kansas and UNLV alongside the Utes in his top four schools from May 10. According to his X account, he's set to announce his commitment on July 4.

Utah has yet to land a commitment from a linebacker prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. It currently holds pledges from edge rusher Jack Henderson, defensive lineman Tiki Teeples and running back Jonah Mailei. All three recruits are ranked by 247Sports as three-stars.

That being said, the Utes could use a player of Pettijohn's caliber for their future rosters. The 6-foot-1 rising senior is the No. 11-ranked linebacker from the state of Texas and is coming off earning the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I Linebacker of the Year award following an impressive junior year at Plano Prestonwood Christian. Pettijohn finished the 2025 campaign with 111 tackles, including 20 for loss and 8.5 sacks, and forced three fumbles across 12 games played.

Time will tell if Utah capitalizes on its opportunity to host Pettijohn on campus with a verbal commitment. He doesn't currently have any other official visits lined up for the summer.

The days and weeks following Memorial Day weekend are going to be an important stretch for Scalley and company. In addition to Pettijohn, Utah is set to host blue-chip wide receivers Blake Wong (May 29) and Bode Sparrow (June 12), as well as four-star offensive tackle recruit, Jake Hildebrand (June 15).

Coinciding with Pettijohn's visit, the Utes will also have offensive linemen Tye Kennedy and Kelvin Eiwo, plus edge rusher Josh Christensen, during the June 5 weekend.

Always great getting to see @Colton_Swan . Had an awesome home visit and some great talks about Utah football! pic.twitter.com/sr4WgynjRz — Cam “Major” Pettijohn ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆LB (@Campettijohn) May 18, 2026