Utah football misses out on 3-star edge rusher recruit
Class of 2026 prospect Prince Williams committed to Arizona on Friday, according to his X account.
Williams chose the Wildcats over his other three finalists Utah and BYU. His decision came about three weeks after he took a trip out to Salt Lake City to visit with Kyle Whittingham and his staff.
Williams, listed as a 6-foot-3, 255-pound recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada), was ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit and the No. 55 edge rusher prospect in the class of 2026.
Williams spent the past year reaffirming his reputation as one of the best high school juniors in Nevada. His 11.0 sacks were the most in Division 5A and ranked No. 6 in the state, according to MaxPreps. Williams also recorded 74 total tackles, including 62 solos, and had 28.0 tackles for loss. Those efforts earned him a spot in the Under Armour All-America game following his junior season.
Williams, the No. 3-ranked recruit from Nevada, also held offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Florida, Miami and Tennessee, among others.
Despite missing out on a pledge from Williams, Whittingham and the Utes have reeled in quite a haul of star-studded prospects in recent weeks.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 10-ranked offensive lineman)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 61 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 68 wide receiver)
- Lamarcus Bell (three-star, No. 23 running back)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 39 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 94 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 81 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 73 wide receiver)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 77 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 99 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 94 offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 125 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 168 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 119 tight end)