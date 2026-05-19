Utah football misses out on 3-star safety recruit's commitment

The Utah football program missed on an opportunity to add to its 2027 recruiting class Tuesday, as three-star prospect Braiden Graves committed to Kansas over the Utes and his other finalists.

Graves, the No. 81-ranked safety in the country according to 247Sports, chose the Jayhawks over his five other finalists: Utah, Houston, SMU, TCU and Iowa State. The Bridgeland High School (Texas) product announced his decision via X on Tuesday, roughly six weeks after his final six options were revealed .

Graves held over 20 Division I offers and was coming off a junior season in which he recorded 97 tackles, seven sacks, eight pass break-ups and a forced fumble as a hybrid safety/linebacker for Bridgeland.

What It Means For Utah

Had Utah landed Graves, Morgan Scalley and company would've had their first defensive back commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. The Utes currently hold three pledges from running back Jonah Mailei, defensive lineman Tiki Teeples and edge rusher Jack Henderson. All three prospects are ranked by 247Sports as three-stars.

Graves also would've been a nice fit for the Utes defense. His speed and play recognition serve him well when lined up in the nickel, where he can provide run support and solid man-to-man coverage when matched up with a slot receiver. Utah utilizes its safeties in a similar manner — see Jackson Bennee as the most recent example of a Utes safety who doubles as a nickel corner.

Also worth noting: Utah didn't sign a true safety in the 2026 class and will lose a couple of key players at the position in Rabbit Evans and Nate Ritchie following this next season (Bennee will be a senior in 2027).

Utah's Other Safety Targets in 2027 Class

The Utes have had their eye on a couple of other 2027 safeties over the past several months, including a couple who've arranged official visits with Utah.

Darrod Jacobs, another Texas native, is set to check out the Salt Lake City campus on May 29, according to 247Sports . The Port Arthur Memorial High School (Texas) product is a three-star, the No. 49-ranked safety nationally and the No. 77 player from Texas in the 2027 class. Northwestern, Pitt and North Texas are also in the recruiting mix.

Aiden Martin, a 6-foot-3 recruit out of Brennan High School (Texas), has lined up his Utah visit for June 12, per 247Sports . He's tabbed by the recruiting service as the No. 46-ranked safety in the class and the No. 67-ranked prospect from Texas. Houston and Iowa State are among the schools in the mix.

In addition to Jacobs and Martin, Utah has also offered blue-chipper Kennedy Green (No. 24-ranked safety) and three-stars Adryan Cole (No. 30) and Jaden Walk-Green (No. 51).

AGTG! Thank you to every coach who recruited and believed in me throughout this process.

Most importantly, thank you to my parents and family for always supporting me.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to University of Kansas. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/jTNzEgb9vJ — Braiden Graves (@GravesBraiden) May 19, 2026