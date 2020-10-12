SI.com
AllUtes
Utah Football Moving Forward With "Classic" Uniforms

Ryan Kostecka

A small change can make a huge difference.

Nobody may know that better that the Utah football equipment staff — who released photos and a video on Tuesday detailing the small, subtle, yet massive change in Utah's classic red uniforms.

The subtle changes include the addition of stripes down the pant legs, as well as the incorporation of black and white colors on the shoulder pads and pant leg stripe. This slight change will allow Utah to do multiple crossover uniforms with different color combinations that still look nice.

“The overall look of the jersey remains the same,” Utah equipment staff said in the video. “The updates were to the fabric as well as the cut. Most notable changes were to the pants. We took the stripe straight down the leg and got rid of the color blocking on the back. This gives the pant a more traditional look. The fabric and cut were also updated. The waist moved from a traditional belt to an elastic draw string and waist band. This will be the first time in Utah football history that the number 0 will be represented on the field. These subtle changes will give us a more classic look while still keeping our identity. This will also give us the flexibility to do more one-offs with special uniforms in the future.”

