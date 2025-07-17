Utah football opponent preview: Utes face Big Ten opponent in season opener
There aren't many better ways to cap off the first Saturday of the college football season than with an old Pac-12-after-dark matchup at the historic Rose Bowl.
Utah, entering year No. 2 as part of the Big 12, kicks off the 2025-26 campaign in just over a month in Pasadena, California, for a contest against Big Ten constituent UCLA.
The Utes look to bounce back from a disappointing and injury-riddled 2024 season that saw them use four different quarterbacks and finish outside the top 100 in scoring offense. With a new offensive coordinator-quarterback duo in Jason Beck and Devon Dampier, both by way of New Mexico, Utah shouldn't have as much trouble finding the end zone this fall, though Kyle Whittingham and the Utes will need to sort out their wide receiver hierarchy if they're to reach their full potential on the offensive side of the ball.
Utah figures to be stout defensively once again, despite having to replace five of its top six linemen over the offseason. The linebacker corp stands out with Lander Barton at the lead, while the secondary that ranked No. 2 in completion rate (52%) last season returns Smith Snowden at nickel and Tao Johnson at safety.
DeShaun Foster's Bruins are also coming off a 5-7 finish to 2024, though they ended their season on a more positive note than the Utes did, with victories in four of their last six games, including three over bowl teams Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa.
The transfer portal hit UCLA hard, and it remains to be seen whether the Bruins' additions will be enough for them to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Big Ten.
Utah vs. UCLA
Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
Kickoff time: 8 p.m. PST
Location: Pasadena, California
TV/Streaming: FOX
UCLA offense
The Bruins' conservative approach under Eric Bieniemy is no more now that first-year offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has infused his philosophies into UCLA's identity. A former assistant at Indiana, which led the Big Ten in points per game last season, Sunseri's schemes should remedy a Bruins offense that finished No. 126 in the country in scoring and relied heavily on short, quick passes to move the ball.
No addition UCLA made this offseason drew more attention than the Bruins' surprise acquisition of five-star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who left Tennessee over a reported NIL contract dispute in April. The former No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Iamaleava possesses a high ceiling but hasn't been consistent when faced with top-tier competition.
Iamaleava's surrounding weapons include a trio of returners at receiver in Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores. The Bruins also have former Utah receiver Mikey Mathews by way of Cal.
Another former Ute, 5-foot-10 tailback Anthony Woods, will compete with fellow transfer Jaivian Thomas (Cal) and returner Jalen Berger for opportunities in UCLA's backfield. Woods transferred to Utah ahead of last season after earning All-Big Sky honors in 2023 with 1,144 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while at Idaho.
Up front, the Bruins have three power conference transfers in Courtland Ford (USC and Kentucky), Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma) and Julian Armella (Florida State) to replace three starters from last season's offensive line unit.
UCLA defense
Nine of UCLA's starters on defense have departed, including first-team All-American linebacker Carson Schwesinger and third-team All-Big Ten honoree Kain Medrano. Those two combined for nearly one-third of their team's total tackles last season, leaving quite the holes for the Bruins to fill over the offseason.
UCLA reeled in Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State) and Ben Perry (Louisville) to replace its outgoing talent at linebacker, and brought in former four-star prospect Cole Martin (Arizona State) to fill in the secondary.
UCLA, which ranked No. 6 in the country in rush yards allowed per game in 2024, hopes that its returners along the defensive line, featuring Devin Aupiu, Siale Taupaki, Keanu Williams and Gary Smith, can uphold the Bruins' stout run defense in 2025. They also have two power conference transfers up front in Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma) and Kechaun Bennett (Michigan), plus four-star defensive end Cole Cogshell, highlighting their incoming recruiting class.
Verdict
The Utes should be able to control both sides of the trenches when they go toe-to-toe with the new-look Bruins, potentially placing even more pressure on Iamaleava to move the ball himself if UCLA has trouble establishing the ground game against Logan Fano and company. Utah might not have everything sorted out offensively either, given the personnel and scheme changes, but at least it can lean on its impressive offensive line group to keep Dampier upright and clear running lanes for Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers out of the backfield.
As long as Iamaleava and his arm are contained, the Utes will put themselves in ample position to leave the Rose Bowl with a victory.