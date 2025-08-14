Utah football players named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list
Eight members of the Utah football team have been named to the preseason watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
Presented annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry, the national honor has become one of the sport's most prestigious since its inception in 2014. Utes starting right tackle Spencer Fano is coming off being named a finalist for the award in 2024, when a record 10 players from Utah were initially tabbed to its preseason watch list.
Fano is back to represent Utah on the 2025 watch list, alongside Caleb Lomu, Tanoa Togiai, Logan Fano, Dallas Vakalahi, Michael Mokofisi, Aliki Vimahi and Levani Damuni.
Fano, entering his junior season with the Utes, headlines the group of nominations as a preseason All-American in the eyes of numerous media outlets, including ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and the Walter Camp. The 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native is considered the top right tackle prospect eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft by PFF and others, and heads into the 2025 regular season after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) and overall grade (93.0) among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles last season.
On the other side of Utah's offensive line, Lomu looks to solidify his reputation as a first-round pick next spring with another impressive showing at left tackle. He's allowed only two sacks and six quarterback hits total out of 425 snaps in pass protection, earning him a respectable 76.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF in his first year as a starter.
Togiai, Mokofisi Vimahi and also make up Utah's stout offensive line that Whittingham has called the best group he's coached during his time in Salt Lake City.
Defensively, Logan Fano and Vakalahi lead a revamped defensive line group into the 2025 regular season. Logan comes off recording 35 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, along with four hurries, one forced fumble and one recovery in 12 appearances in 2024. Vakalahi is poised to step into a larger role after leading all Utah freshmen with 16 total tackles (2.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks) and 5.5 third-down stops as a freshman.
Finalists for the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 9, with the winner set to be unveiled on Dec. 16.