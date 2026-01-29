Utah football re-offers the top-ranked tight end in 2028 class

It's unclear whether two-sport star Tytan McNeal will play football or basketball in college.

Based on what Morgan Scalley and his coaching staff looks for in a tight end — and the current state of the Runnin' Utes program — Utah might be one of the few schools unopposed to having the Eastside Catholic High School (Washington) standout compete in both sports.

At the very least, the Utes appear to be interested in landing McNeal's signature for his abilities on the gridiron.

Utah re-offered McNeal, the No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2028 class, after Utes defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield paid the four-star recruit a visit, according to McNeal's X account.

McNeal said in the post to X: "After a great visit with [Breckterfield] I'm grateful to have received a reoffer from Utah!"

McNeal originally received an offer from Utah in May, though following some coaching and front office changes, the Utes decided to reconnect with the 6-foot-5 rising senior during the January contact period for high school recruiting.

Utah re-inserted itself in a recruiting mix featuring power conference schools BYU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, as well as the top schools out west like Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC, among others.

McNeal, the No. 12 player in the 2028 class according to 247Sports , has garnered so much attention from SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten programs with his rare blend of size, length and athleticism, allowing him to excel on both sides of the ball as a tight end and edge rusher. Those traits also show up on the hardwood, where McNeal is considered one of the top players in the state following a standout summer showcase with his AAU club, Seattle Rotary, and his performances during Paolo Banchero's elite basketball camp.

The schools potentially targeting McNeal for both sports appear to be Washington and Oregon. McNeal's been in touch with both Jedd Fisch and Danny Sprinkle, as well as both of the Ducks' coaching staffs, according to On3/Rivals .

It's not clear whether Alex Jensen and his staff have reached out to McNeal, though it's worth noting Utah has experience in this sort of arena. Caleb Lohner, now a tight end with the Denver Broncos, played 22 games with the Runnin' Utes and 12 with the Utah football team during the 2024-25 academic year before being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

