Utah football among finalists for local high school star Bode Sparrow

Utah is among the 10 finalists in the race to land Bode Sparrow, the top high school football player in the state of Utah's 2027 class.

The Utes are contending with a handful of high-profile schools for Sparrow, a product of nearby Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. BYU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Arizona State and Michigan round out his final options, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Sparrow cut his list down after receiving over two dozen offers in his recruitment process. The 6-foot-2 rising senior who plays wide receiver and defensive back garnered interest from several power conference schools as a four-star recruit, the No. 74 recruit nationally and the No. 5 athlete in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Needless to say, landing Sparrow's signature would be a massive move for Morgan Scalley and company. The highly coveted prospect is one of the state's more dynamic players as a two-way athlete whose athleticism and speed could serve him well on either side of the ball in college.

Sparrow's skillset was on full display during his junior season at Davis, as he earned 6A first-team honors with 83 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 71 tackles and seven interceptions (two returned for scores) and 6.5 tackles for loss. His efforts helped guide the Darts to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, where they lost to the No. 2 seed, Skyridge High School, in a 49-32 final.

A good chunk of Sparrow's time off the gridiron was spent on the campuses of his top pursuers. Both in-state schools, Utah and BYU, hosted him on visits, and he got to see Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Oregon before the end of November.

In-state recruiting is, at the very least, near the top of Utah's priority list for the offseason. In addition to Sparrow, the Utes coaching staff has been in contact with Timpview High School lineman Ian Aloisio (No. 3 player in Utah); Salem Hills High School athlete Peyton Higginson (No. 6); and Orem High School edge rusher Jag Ione (No. 9), among others.

Three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks, is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.

