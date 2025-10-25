Utah football receives positive injury update ahead of Colorado game
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is trending toward playing Saturday after his status was in question throughout the week leading up to a Week 9 matchup against Colorado.
Dampier was upgraded to "probable" in the team's third availability report that was released Friday, giving him a 75% of taking the field for the Utes' home bout against the Buffaloes.
Dampier, who had been categorized as "questionable" in the previous two availability reports, is No. 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in QBR, completing 68.7% of his pass attempts for 1,375 yards and 13 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He also leads the sixth-best rushing attack in the FBS with 442 yards on the ground.
With the dynamic signal-caller in the fold, Utah will look to get back on track and rebound from its disappointing loss to BYU last weekend. The Utes won't, however, have 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather or defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, both of whom were downgraded to "out" in Friday's availability report.
Utah will also start Saturday's game without standout linebacker Lander Barton, who was ruled out for the first half after his hit on Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier during last week resulted in a targeting call and ejection. Players who are penalized for targeting are suspended for the first half of their next game.
Here's a full look at the third availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Out — 1st half
- LB Lander Barton
Out
- WR Tobias Merriweather
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Probable
- QB Devon Dampier
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- WR Hykeem Williams
- CB Makari Vickers
- RB Simeon Price
- OL Yahya Attia
- OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Doubtful
- CB RJ Johnson
Questionable
- DE Nikhil Webb Walker
- S Carter Stoutmire
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play