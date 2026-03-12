Utah football receives positive recruiting update from 3-star wide receiver prospect

The weeks leading up to the first day of spring have seen the Utah make important strides on the recruiting trail as it looks to fill out its 2027 class.

Several highly-touted prospects have lined up spring and summer visits to check out the campus in Salt Lake City, Morgan Scalley and his staff continue to extend offers and progress with many of the Utes' top targets has been made since the January contact period.

Thursday brought another positive development in Utah's recruiting efforts, as Darion Moseley, a talented wide receiver prospect from Alabama, trimmed down his college options from the near-two dozen offers he's received.

Utah made the cut for the Thompson High School standout, along with Missouri, Louisville, Washington, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Moseley announced his final six schools via his X account.

Moseley has set his commitment for April 3. He's arranged visits with two of his finalists: Louisville (June 5) and Utah (12). A trip to check out Mississippi State has been scheduled for May 29 as well.

Moseley has drawn interest from power conference programs around the country as a three-star and the No. 120-ranked wide receiver prospect in 247Sports ' 2027 recruiting rankings. In addition to his top six choices, his offer sheet includes Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

The speedy wide receiver recruit saw his recruitment blow up following his junior season, in which he led the state's 7A division with 1,128 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdowns on 68 receptions, helping Thompson capture the state 7A football championship belt.

Moseley is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 wide receiver in the state of Alabama.

What Moseley's Commitment Could Mean for Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

Utah heads into the spring looking to build a solid foundation for its 2027 recruiting class.

Currently, three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks is the the Utes' lone commit in the class. It's not a foregone conclusion that the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks will follow through on his pledge and sign with the Utes, though, considering he told On3 in January that it was Kyle Whittingham who was responsible for drawing him to Utah in the first place. With Utah's former coach and most of his assistants from last season with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

Either way, securing Moseley's commitment and signature would go a long way in building the Utes' future wide receiver corps. Utah didn't land a wide receiver commit in its 2026 class, and with Kyri Shoels, Larry Simmons and Tobias Merriweather — three players who could play impactful roles in the passing game in 2026 — set to graduate after next season, the Utes could benefit from adding some youthful talent to the position group for 2027 and beyond.