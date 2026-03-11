3-star Utah RB visit could help shape 2027 recruiting class

The coming months could go a long way in determining what Utah's 2027 recruiting class looks like on early signing day next winter.

Several highly-touted high school prospects have carved time out of their busy schedules to check out the Salt Lake City campus and meet with Morgan Scalley's staff as they ponder over their potential college decisions heading into their senior years. A few soon-to-be juniors are on the guest list as well, but for the most part, it consists of the Utes' top targets in the 2027 class.

One of Utah's more recent invitees, Malachi McFarland, has emerged as a potential building block for the first recruiting class in Scalley's head coaching tenure. The three-star recruit from Damien High School (California) has locked up a visit with the Utes after receiving an offer in February.

Utah Arranges Summer Visit With Three-Star Running Back

McFarland shared via X on Wednesday that he has scheduled his visit with Utah for June 19-21. His trip to Salt Lake City will follow stops at Boise State (June 4-6) and Cal (June 11-14).

Additionally, McFarland holds offers from Oregon, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV and Sacramento State. He's the No. 81-ranked running back in the 2027 class and the No. 96 recruit from the state of California according to 247Sports, and is fresh off earning first-team all-league honors after recording over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for his Spartans.

What McFarland's Commitment Could Mean for Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

Utah heads into the spring looking to build a solid foundation for its 2027 recruiting class.

Currently, three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks is the the Utes' lone commit in the class. It's not a foregone conclusion that the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks will follow through on his pledge and sign with the Utes, though, considering he told On3 in January that it was Kyle Whittingham who was responsible for drawing him to Utah in the first place. With Utah's former coach and most of his assistants from last season with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

Either way, Utah has some work to do regarding its 2027 class. Landing McFarland would go a long way in building the team's future running back room, considering the Utes' leading rusher, Wayshawn Parker, will be a senior in 2027.

Utah did bring in someone it hopes can make an impact right away in the backfield in three-star 2026 prospect LaMarcus Bell. Even if the Lake Oswego High School (Oregon) star asserts himself as a starting-caliber tailback for Utah in the coming years, the Utes would still benefit from having another capable ballcarrier to divvy up carries.