Utah football recruit becomes highest graded commit in program history with rankings update
Several high school football prospects are about two weeks away from making their verbal commitments to Utah official, with the early signing period for the class of 2026 set for Dec. 3-5.
Among the touted prospects set to put pen to paper, four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot will do so as the highest-graded commit Kyle Whittingham and company have ever inked in a recruiting class.
Obot earned that prestigious designation with the latest rankings from 247Sports, which tabbed the Fruitland High School (Idaho) product as the No. 34 player nationally and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
Obot also received a composite grade of 0.9872 in the updated rankings, surpassing class of 2020 commit and current Atlanta Falcons defensive back, Clark Phillips III, as the highest-graded Utah pledge in the history of 247Sports' database.
Obot, who committed to Utah over his other finalists Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon, in July, recently helped guide Fruitland to an appearance in the semifinal round of the state playoffs, where his Grizzlies lost to Kimberly High School in a 28-21 final.
"Displays favorable reaction skills and body control as he’s light on his feet and frequently in balance," wrote 247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, in his evaluation of Obot in June. "Will have to be a sponge in meeting rooms as he adjusts to the speed and physical demands of big-time Power Four football, but should be viewed as a high-upside corner protector that’s got a chance to man the left side of the line with his slick movement patterns."
Obot was the only four-star offensive lineman commit in Utah's 2026 recruiting class before Lehi, Utah, native Mataalii Benjamin was upgraded from his three-star ranking, checking in as the No. 21 offensive tackle recruit and a four-star prospect in 247Sports' updated rankings.
Benjamin, formerly a Minnesota pledge, flipped to Utah on Oct. 29. The 6-foot-7, 315 pound senior was also tabbed as the No. 7 prospect from the state of Utah after checking in at No. 12 at the time of his commitment.
Another local standout received a nice bump in 247Sports' rankings, with Kennan Pula moving up several spots to earn the designation as the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2026 class. The Lone Peak High School standout whose insane interception during a state playoff game got him featured on ESPN's "SportsCenter" was also upgraded from a three-star to a four-star on 247Sports.
Here's a look at where Utah's other commits stand ahead of the early signing period. Some pledges, like Middletown High School (Ohio) athlete Joseph Ward, still haven't received a ranking just yet.
Updated look at Utah's 2026 recruiting class
Player & position
New ranking
Previous ranking
Kelvin Obot, OT
No. 6 OT (four-star)
No. 6 OT (four-star)
Mataalii Benjamin, OT
No. 21 OT (four-star)
No. 45 OT (three-star)
Kennan Pula, WR
No. 23 WR (four-star)
No. 65 WR (three-star)
Jaron Pula, WR
No. 30 WR (four-star)
No. 36 WR (four-star)
LaMarcus Bell, RB
No. 28 RB (three-star)
No. 25 RB (three-star)
Moses Sparks Jr., IOL
No. 42 IOL (three-star)
No. 40 IOL (three-star)
Preston Pitts, EDGE
No. 53 EDGE (three-star)
No. 41 EDGE (three-star)
Aisa Galea'i, CB
No. 86 CB (three-star)
No. 74 CB (three-star)
Michael Johnson, QB
No. 49 QB (three-star)
No. 50 QB (three-star)
Perrion Williams, ATH
No. 73 ATH (three-star)
No. 78 ATH (three-star)
LaGary Mitchell, LB
No. 85 LB (three-star)
No. 79 LB (three-star)
Dylan Waters, CB
No. 103 CB (three-star)
No. 104 CB (three-star)
Rowdy Pearce, IOL
No. 98 IOL (three-star)
No. 97 IOL (three-star)
Major Hinchen, CB
No. 133 CB (three-star)
No. 137 CB (three-star)
Bear Fisher, TE
No. 122 TE (three-star)
No. 117 TE (three-star)
Where does Utah's recruiting class rank?
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class checks in at No. 48 in the country and No. 10 in the Big 12 following the release of 247Sports' updated rankings.