Utah football releases injury report for Texas Tech game
The Utah football team released its first official availability report of the regular season ahead of Saturday's Big 12 opener against Texas Tech.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham already confirmed defensive back Rabbit Evans and wide receiver Daidren Zipperer would miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to injury, though they weren't the only ones listed on the league-mandated availability report the Utes submitted on Wednesday.
Additionally, freshman safety Josh Sovereign and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia were ruled "out" for Utah's top-20 showdown against Texas Tech. Neither player has seen the field so far this season.
The Red Raiders' availability report was lengthier, with nine players listed as "out," "doubtful" or "questionable." Another five were put down as "probable."
Texas Tech will be without cornerback Tarrion Grant, as well as offensive linemen Cash Cleveland and Holton Hendrix. On3 reported in August that Cleveland, a transfer from Colorado, would miss the "opening weeks" of the season, as he recovered from a concussion and offseason surgery. Grant appeared in the first two games of the season, while Hendrix was ruled out for last week's Oregon State game as well.
Texas Tech defensive linemen E'Maurion Banks and Amier Washington were listed as "doubtful," along with wide receiver Roy Alexander. Banks appeared in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State games after missing the final six games of 2024 due to a knee injury.
The Red Raiders had cornerback Maurion Horn, linebacker Charles Esters III and offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano listed as "questionable." Zambrano was one of the team's highly-touted transfer additions who joined the team after starting his career at Illinois State. Zambrano, who missed most of 2024 with a hip injury, was dealing with lower back problems in August, according to Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire.
Texas Tech put tight end Terrance Carter Jr., outside linebacker Romello Height, linebacker Ben Roberts and safeties Oliver Miles III and Marcus Ramon-Edwards down as "probable" on its first Big 12 availability report. Height is tied with David Bailey as the team's leader in sacks (2.5).
Kickoff between the Utes and Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 10 a.m. local time on Fox.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- WR Dadren Zipperer
- S Josh Sovereign
- OL Isaiah Garcia
Texas Tech Availability Report
Out
- CB Tarrion Grant
- OL Cash Cleveland
- OL Holton Hendrix
Doubtful
- DL E'Maurion Banks
- WR Roy Alexander
- DL Amier Washington
Questionable
- CB Maurion Horn
- OLB Charles Esters III
- OL Hunter Zambrano
Probable
- TE Terrance Carter Jr.
- OLB Romello Height
- LB Ben Roberts
- S Oliver Miles III
- S Marcus Ramon-Edwards