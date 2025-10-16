Utah football reveals uniforms for BYU rivalry game
Utah's game day look for Saturday's rivalry game against BYU has been revealed.
The Utes will rock an all-red look during their showdown with their in-state rival, complete with matching jerseys, pants and helmet featuring the fan-favorite "feather and drum" logo.
Utah will be on the road when it faces BYU, though based last season's head-to-head matchup, there's a chance both teams wear their respective "home" uniforms for the 103rd all-time Holy War battle.
Either way, the next installment of the rivalry will be one of the biggest in recent memory; in addition to being the first ranked matchup since 2009, the Week 8 showdown will have College Football Playoff and conference title implications at stake as well.
Behind Texas Tech, BYU and Utah have the second and third best chances at winning the Big 12 and making the 12-team playoff, according to ESPN FPI's algorithm. The Cougars have a 17.8% chance of claiming the league title and 37.7% chance of making the playoff, while the Utes have a 14.3% chance of capturing the Big 12 title for the first time and a 23.2% chance of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. For reference, the team with the next-best chances at claiming a spot in the playoff is Cincinnati at 4.8%.
Utah seeks its first win over BYU since it won 30-12 in the 2019 season opener. The Cougars snagged their second consecutive win in the series during the 2024 campaign when they pulled out a controversial 22-21 win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah appeared to hang on for a narrow win after sacking BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff on fourth-and-10 with under 2 minutes to play, but a holding call against Utes defensive back Zemaiah Vaughn gave the Cougars new life. After Retzlaff and company marched down the field, drained the clock and nailed a 44-yard field goal to complete the come-from-behind victory, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan had some choice words for the officiating crew.
"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said after that game. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed."
Time will soon tell if the next installment of the in-state rivalry delivers another memorable finish. It's hard to argue that'll be one of the most important meetings in recent memory, as both the Utes and Cougars are ranked in the national polls and enter the matchup with a combined 11-1 record.