Utah football reveals 'Ute Proud' uniforms for Texas Tech game
The Utah football team revealed its uniform combination for Saturday's highly anticipated showdown against Texas Tech.
The nationally-televised game will be a top-20 showdown between a pair of Big 12 contenders, with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in town to preview the matchup from campus.
For the Utes, their league opener will also coincide with their annual "Ute Proud Game," featuring a special halftime performance by members of the Ute Indian Tribe and complete with a special uniform combination to tie it all together.
Per a promo video from the team's social media department, Utah will wear its red throwback jerseys and pants with a white helmet featuring the "interlocking U's" logo on the side. The helmet includes Ute-inspired artwork down the middle and on the team's emblem.
It'll be the fourth consecutive week in which Utah has worn a different uniform combination to start the 2025 season. The Utes wore white jerseys and pants with a black helmet that had the "circle and feather" logo on the side of it during their 31-6 win over Wyoming last week.
Fox's Big Noon Kickoff broadcast crew will be on campus Saturday to preview the matchup between the Utes and Red Raiders, as well as the rest of the college football slate, ahead of the 10 a.m. local time kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Big Noon Kickoff show is set to start at 8 a.m., with tailgate parking lots opening the night before at 6 p.m.
Utah's "Ute Proud Game" is an annual tradition of celebrating the culture and traditions of the Ute Tribe and its long-standing relationship with the university. The two sides have maintained a formal partnership through a "memorandum of understanding," which formalizes the university’s respectful use of the “Utes” name in athletics. First signed in 2003, the memorandum of understanding has been renewed about every five years since, with the latest coming in 2020.
The school has recognized the Ute Indian Tribe’s sovereign right to control how its name is used by consulting with Ute leaders on the use of symbols, traditions and culture programs to ensure authenticity.