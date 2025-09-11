Utah football reveals Week 3 uniform combo with 'drum and feather' helmet
Ahead of a Week 3 matchup against Wyoming, the Utah football team revealed its uniform combo for Saturday's game in Laramie, Wyoming.
As Utes defensive end — and current "mayor of Sack Lake City" — John Henry Daley helped unveil the team's threads in a short video promo for social media, fans quickly spotted a widely-admired logo on the side of his helmet.
While wearing a white jersey and set of white pants to match, Daley sported a black helmet that featured Utah's "circle and feather" icon on each side, with white, red and black stripes running down the middle.
It'll be the first time in the 2025 season that Utah will wear that specific uniform combination. It'll also mark the first usage of the "circle and feather," or colloquially referred to as the "drum and feather" emblem, on the Utes' helmet since the university announced over the summer that the "interlocking U's" insignia would become its new primary logo.
Utah featured the "circle and feather" on its helmet in five of its first six contests of the 2024 season, though the logo, which was first introduced in the 1970s, was only used one more time for a home game against Houston in October. The team's uniform combos since then have utilized the interlocking U's.
At least for Saturday's contest, though, the Utes will showcase their original logo as they take on the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium.
Utah donned an all-red uniform combo during its 63-9 victory over Cal Poly last week, in which the Utes extended their NCAA record of 22 consecutive seasons with a pick-six after Jackson Bennee housed a 46-yard interception off Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. Utah also recorded 273 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while conversely holding Cal Poly to just 223 total yards.
Daley recorded a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in Utah's Week 2 win, bringing his totals to a team-high 3.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.
Saturday's nonconference tilt at War Memorial Stadium will mark the first meeting between Utah and Wyoming since both were part of the Mountain West Conference (2010). According to Utah's team site, the Utes lead the all-time head-to-head record 49-31-1, with victories in eight of their last nine matchups dating back to 2000.