Utah football right tackle depth chart after Spencer Fano selected in NFL draft

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano was picked by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Fano, a consensus All-American and Outland Trophy recipient who played in 37 games across three seasons with the Utes, became the 11th player in program history to be picked in the first round of the draft, and the third tackle overall since 2003. He was the first tackle off the draft board and the fifth Utah player to ever be drafted by Cleveland.

In many ways, Fano's draft outcome had been expected by many for the past year or so. The 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork native began receiving draft buzz heading into his junior season, and his prolific play as Utah's starting right tackle only solidified his profile as one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Fano didn't allow a single in over 350 pass blocking opportunities and helped pave the way for the most-potent rushing attack at the Power 5 level last season.

That being said, Fano's draft declaration in December only confirmed Utah would have to slot in someone new at his spot on the O-line for the 2026 campaign. The Utes did retain a few lineman with a lot of snaps under their belts, but didn't return a single starter from the 2025 group and as such, had to plug some holes via the transfer portal.

Utah also snagged one of the top high school tackle recruits in the 2025 class in Kelvin Obot. However, we're predicting that he's going to fill Caleb Lomu's vacancy at the left tackle spot.

As for the Utes' right tackle spot: Here's a few names to get familiar with as we predict the position's depth chart

Predicting Utah's right tackle depth chart

Cedric Jefferson

After starting all 16 games for Montana State's Football Championship Subdivision title squad in 2025, the 6-foot-5, 300 pound junior from Temecula, California, is our pick to start at right tackle for Utah in 2026.

While it remains to be seen just how ready Jefferson is to compete at the power conference level, there's little to question about his fit with the Utes. He's coming from an offensive scheme that, like Utah, was very much oriented on the run game. The Bobcats were No. 2 in the FCS in rush attempts (635) and No. 5 in rush yards per game (226.1) during their championship-winning season.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, Utah might not lean on the run as heavily as it did in 2025, when it posted a program-record 3,462 rush yards and recorded 41 rushing yards in 13 games. If the run game is going to be dominant in its own right again, Jefferson will likely be a major reason why.

Keith Olson

Olson, a redshirt senior with 25 career games under his belt, isn't our pick to start at right tackle, though it wouldn't be a surprise if Utah went with the 6-foot-6 Washington native instead of Jefferson given his experience and versatility.

That being said, it also wouldn't be shocking if Olson slotted in at one of the guard spots instead of tackle. He spent time at both right and left guard, as well as right tackle, at various points of the 2025 season, making one start as an extra lineman during Utah's regular season finale at Kansas. In totality, Olson allowed just two pressures and no sacks in 98 pass blocking opportunities, with most of his snaps coming in run blocking situations.

Olson could end up playing at guard, though because he's listed at 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds, we're picking him to play tackle with a legitmate chance to start.

Other potential right tackles

Kelvin Obot (6-foot-5, 295 pound freshman) : Four-star prospect and the No. 7-ranked tackle in the 2026 class

: Four-star prospect and the No. 7-ranked tackle in the 2026 class Mataalii Benjamin (6-foot-7, 315 pound freshman) : Four-star recruit and the No. 21-ranked tackle in the 2026 class

: Four-star recruit and the No. 21-ranked tackle in the 2026 class Soren Shinofield (6-foot-6, 304 pound sophomore) : Three-star recruit in 2025 class who didn't play as a freshman

: Three-star recruit in 2025 class who didn't play as a freshman Isaiah Garcia (6-foot-5, 310 pound redshirt sophomore) : Four-star prospect in 2024 class who didn't see the field in 2025 after playing two games in 2024