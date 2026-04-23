How Rookie Contracts Work in the NFL, Including Salary and Length

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Rookie contracts in the NFL can be quite complicated. The finances behind adding more than 250 players to the league and keeping teams compliant with the salary cap are complex, and new rules implemented in recent years have been designed to smooth that process.

With the 2026 NFL draft just a couple of days away, this explainer provides fans with all the information they need on rookie contracts, including their value, the fifth-year option, the rookie wage scale and more.

How long are NFL rookie contracts?

Under the active collective bargaining agreement, all drafted rookies receive four-year contracts. Players selected in the first round will also have a fifth-year team option in their contract, which allows their club to re-sign them for a fifth season with a fully guaranteed contract, the value of which is predetermined. Rookie contracts cannot be renegotiated or re-worked until after the third season of the deal.

Most rookies receive a base salary in line with the league minimum for the first season. For earlier picks, most of the money in their contract comes from a prorated signing bonus, spread over the duration of the deal. Cam Ward, for example, signed a four-year, $48.7 million contract after being drafted No. 1 by the Titans last year. That deal included a $32.1 million signing bonus (prorated for four seasons). Ward’s base salary last year was the league minimum of $840,000, and he will not earn a base salary of more than $1.235 million in any year of the contract.

How is the fifth-year option value determined?

Only first-round picks are eligible to receive a fifth-year option in their rookie contract, and it’s at the team’s discretion as to whether that option is exercised. The amount of money a player can receive via the fifth-year option is determined based upon performance, playing time and accolades after their third season in the NFL. There are four tiers of salary for fifth-year options: multiple Pro Bowls, one Pro Bowl, significant playtime and basic, with players in the top tiers eligible for a more lucrative contract.

What is the NFL’s rookie wage scale?

The NFL’s rookie wage scale was introduced in 2011 as a means of capping the amount teams could pay their top draft picks. The rookie wage scale establishes salary parameters for players based on their draft slot. Obviously, the No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded the largest rookie contract (see Ward’s deal above), and the value decreases with each pick.

For example, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, Travis Hunter, signed a four-year, $46.65 million contract.

In 2026, the No. 1 pick is projected to receive a fully guaranteed contract worth $54.565 million . The Nos. 2 and 3 picks are in line to make $52.1 million and $50.5 million, respectively. The last pick of the first round (No. 32) will receive a $16.1 million contract. The final pick of the draft, No. 257, will receive a rookie deal worth $4.359 million over four years.

The rookie wage scale was put into place in response to teams giving out huge contracts to unproven rookies. A prime example of that is when the Rams drafted Sam Bradford with the No. 1 pick in 2010 and signed him to a six-year, $78 million deal, including $50 million in guaranteed money, the largest deal ever given to a rookie . The following year, the rookie scale was introduced, and the ’11 top pick, Cam Newton, received a four-year, $22 million rookie contract.

Are rookie contracts fully guaranteed?

Fully guaranteed rookie contracts are awarded to first-round picks, and on occasion, some second-round selections, too. Generally, later picks receive only partially guaranteed deals. Undrafted rookies typically sign non-guaranteed, three-year deals.

What is the rookie pool? How does it impact the salary cap?

The rookie pool is a set amount of salary cap space allotted to all 32 teams to sign their draft picks each year. Even if a team has negative cap space to work with, they’ll still be able to sign all of their newly drafted players due to the implementation of the Rule of 51.

The Rule of 51 was enacted in 2020. It only counts the 51 highest-paid players against a team’s salary cap from the start of the new league year until September, when the regular season gets underway. With teams carrying as many as 90 players on their rosters until cutting down to 53, it would be practically impossible to remain in compliance with the salary cap throughout the offseason.

Players outside their team’s top 51 contracts won’t be counted against the salary cap, and since most rookie contracts have minimum base salaries, newly drafted players are able to be rostered without negatively impacting their team’s cap space.

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