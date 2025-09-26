Utah football rules two more players out for West Virginia game
The second availability report from Utah for Saturday's Big 12 matchup included a couple of more names in the "out" category.
Defensive end Paul Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi were downgraded from "doubtful" to "out" with less than 48 hours to go until kickoff from Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Mountaineers, meanwhile, listed starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol as "out" for Week 5 after previously categorizing him as "questionable" in their initial availability report. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior had been dealing with pain in his foot, forcing him to exit during the third quarter of West Virginia's 41-10 loss to Kansas on Sept. 20.
With Marchiol out, Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez could turn to dual-threat signal-caller Jaylen Henderson to lead the charge under center. Henderson was 2-of-4 passing for 16 yards against the Jayhawks, though he was much more effective on the ground, posting seven carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
West Virginia could also turn to either Khalil Wilkins or Scotty Fox to run the offense against the Utes. Wilkins, a redshirt freshman, made brief appearances during the Mountaineers' contests against Robert Morris and Kansas, though he's yet to log a pass in his young collegiate career; Fox, a true freshman, threw a pair of interceptions in the comeback win over Pitt.
As for the Mountaineers' running back situation, Tye Edwards was listed as questionable for a second day in a row. The 6-foot-2 redshirt senior has been dealing with a hip-pointer injury.
Here's a look at the full availability reports for both teams.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- WR Daidren Zipperer
- S Josh Sovereign
- OL Isaiah Garcia
- DE Paul Fitzgerald
- DT Aliki Vimahi
West Virginia Availability Report
Out
- RB Jahiem White
- WR Jaden Bray
- S Julien Horton
- OL Cooper Young
- QB Nicco Marchiol
Doubtful
- RB Cyncir Bowers
Questionable
- RB Tye Edwards
- OL Landen Livingston
Probable
- WR Preston Fox
- LB Ben Bogle
- TE Jacob Barrick
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
What do the designations mean?
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play