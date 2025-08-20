Utah football schedules visit with versatile in-state recruit
The Utah football program will have a special guest in attendance for a Big 12 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium this fall.
Bode Sparrow, a two-way standout at Kaysville High School (Utah), has arranged an official visit with the Utes for Sept. 20, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman. The three-star prospect's trip to Salt Lake City will coincide with Utah's home game against Texas Tech.
Additionally, Sparrow will have an opportunity to see the Utes in action on Aug. 30, when he's scheduled to be in Los Angeles for a visit with UCLA. The Bruins and Utes will kick off the 2025 regular season with a matchup at the Rose Bowl that same day.
Sparrow's excursions to Southern California and Utah will mark the beginning of a lengthy recruiting tour for the 6-foot-2 junior; he's also arranged official visits with Ole Miss (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 11), BYU (Oct. 18), Washington (Oct. 25) and Arizona State (Nov. 28).
While in Provo, Utah, Sparrow will get to experience the Holy War atmosphere as the Utes and Cougars duke it out at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It'll also be his third time seeing Utah on the field in about a two-month span.
Sparrow is the first known recruit in the 2027 class to schedule a visit with Utah for this fall, though the Utes have already one commitment from the class via three-star quarterback prospect, Thaddeus Thatcher, of Arbor View High School (Nevada). Sparrow's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 12 athlete in the class and checks in as the No. 376 prospect nationally on 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Sparrow comes off an impressive sophomore campaign in which he set school records on both sides of the ball while earning regional MVP honors for his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways, including as a wide receiver (61 catches for 994 yards, school-record 16 touchdowns) and safety (59 tackles, school-record nine interceptions).
With plenty of recruiting buzz surrounding him, Sparrow appears poised to fill up the stat sheet once again heading into his junior year, and he's already off to quite the start. In a dominant victory over Brighton High School last week, he hauled in eight catches for 113 yards and recorded an interception on the defensive side of the ball, spearheading a 56-21 victory for the Darts.
Off the gridiron, Sparrow has been able to translate his athleticism to the hardwood, where he put up 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals as a sophomore last season, helping Kaysville win the 6A state title and himself to a spot on the all-tournament team.