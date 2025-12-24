Utah football should target this local recruit in the transfer portal

With the transfer portal window set to open soon, the Utah football coaching staff will likely have its attention split between its preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl and what the Utes' 2026 roster will look like.

Several players across the country, including a few Utes, have already made their intentions of entering the transfer portal on Jan. 2 known, essentially opening the market early as Utah, which is set to play Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, and other teams prepare for their respective postseason matchups.

As soon-to-be head coach Morgan Scalley and company keep an eye on the list of names pending portal portal entry, Weber State defensive tackle Matt Herron should be someone the Utes keep tabs on over the next few weeks.

Who is Matt Herron?

Herron is a former local standout from Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah, who enrolled at Weber State over Princeton, Southern Utah, Drake and Dayton in 2022.

Herron joined the Wildcats following a decorated high school career that included first-team all-region honors and second-team all-state recognition as a senior in 2021. He also took home the team's MVP award with 60 tackles, including 22 for loss, that year.

Herron was interested in Utah but wasn't heavily recruited by the Utes as a two-star prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. Over his four years in Ogden, Utah, though, the 6-foot-3, 280 pound prospect has developed into one of the top defensive tackles at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Herron, who redshirted as a freshman in 2022, didn't miss a game as a redshirt freshman and sophomore in 2023 and 2024, respectively, recording 46 tackles, including 11 for loss, and three sacks in that span.

In 2025, Herron broke out. He collected 46 total tackles, including nine for loss, and had 3.5 sacks in 12 games played, earning second-team All-Big Sky honors in the process.

How Herron would fit with Utah

Utah's coaching staff had high praise for the young batch of players along the Utes defensive line, with Kyle Whittingham claiming there were a few potential superstars in the position group going into the 2025 season.

Sione Motuapuaka, Pupu Sepulona and Karson Kaufusi were among the freshmen who showed promise for the future. Jonah Lea'ea, a redshirt sophomore, played an integral role as a full-time starter along the front line in 2025. Sophomore and West Valley, Utah, native, Dallas Vakalahi, was a big piece as well but dealt with injuries throughout the regular season.

Fifth-year stalwart Aliki Vimahi wound up getting the starting nod at the other defensive tackle spot next to Lea'ea. Vimahi's impending departure will open up some playing time for Utah's underclassmen, though having depth along the defensive line is something Scalley could prioritize during the transfer cycle.

