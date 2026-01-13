Utah football signs first running back of 2026 transfer cycle

San José State transfer running back Steve Chavez-Soto has committed to Utah , according to his Instagram.

Chavez-Soto became the first tailback to and the third skill position player to sign with the Utes in 2026 transfer cycle. He's also the second Spartans player to make a move to Salt Lake City, joining wide receiver transfer Kyri Shoels .

Chavez-Soto put together an impressive freshman campaign with the Spartans in 2025. After signing with San José State as a three-star prospect, the Chino, California, native recorded 448 yards on 87 carries, equating to the No. 10 best yards per average attempt in the Mountain West (5.1). His seven rushing touchdowns were ninth-most in the league.

Chavez-Soto's production in year one of college could lend himself some playing time with the Utes in 2026, depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out for Morgan Scalley and company.

Utah was able to bring back its leading rusher, Wayshawn Parker , and signed a talented three-star running back, LaMarcus Bell, during the early signing period. Some room was created on the depth chart with the departure of NaQuari Rogers, the Utes "power" back who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the season ended, as well as portal entries from Devin Green and Raycine Guillory.

Chavez-Soto, who committed to the Spartans as the No. 203 running back in the 2025 class, signed with San José State when current Utah offensive coordinator, Kevin McGiven, was the Spartans' wide receivers coach. McGiven had previously served as San José State's offensive coordinator from 2018-23.

McGiven's arrival in Salt Lake City likely had a role in getting Shoels to join the Utes. Shoels signed with the Spartans following two seasons at the junior college level at Palomar College (California) in May 2024, coinciding with McGiven's transition to wide receivers coach.

Shoels signed with Utah around the same time McGiven's top wide receiver at Utah State, Braden Pegan, committed to the Utes.

McGiven had moved on to his most recent role as the Aggies offensive coordinator by the time Chavez-Soto began his college career with the Spartans.

Chavez-Soto arrived to San José State following a productive high school career between Orange Lutheran High School (California) product by way of Damien High School (California). Over his final two seasons, the tallied 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns on 300 carries. His production garnered interest from a few Football Subdivision programs, including Army, Air Force and Nevada, as well as one of the top Football Championship Subdivision schools in Montana.

