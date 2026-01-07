Utah's leading rusher re-signs with the Utes

Wayshawn Parker came just shy of reaching the 1,000-yard milestone in his first season at Utah.

Perhaps the 2026 campaign will be a different story.

Parker will have another crack at achieving 1,000 rushing yards with the Utes next season after re-signing with the team during the transfer portal period.

Parker, who announced the news via Instagram, led a Utah team that ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing yards in 2025 with 981 yards on the ground. He also scored nine total touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving), which was third-best on the team, and led the way with 1,166 yards from scrimmage. His efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 third team at the end of the regular season.

The Utes finished the season with a program-record 3,462 rushing yards, averaging 266.3 per game (second-most in the FBS behind Navy) and recording 41 scores (tied with the Midshipmen for No. 2 in the FBS).

Parker transferred from Washington State to Utah last offseason, following his running backs coach, Mark Atuaia, from Pullman, Washington, to Salt Lake City. Parker had just posted 735 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries (5.4 yards per carry) as a freshman with the Cougars.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Parker made it his goal to rush for over 1,000 yards in his first season with the Utes, though splitting time in the backfield with New Mexico transfer and senior, NaQuari Rogers, and sharing carries with dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, spread the wealth pretty evenly among Utah's ballcarriers.

As the campaign progressed and Parker's efficiency held steady, though, the Richmond, California, native received more opportunities. In fact, Parker wound up leading the Big 12 in yards per carry among players with over 100 rushing attempts, as he gained 6.6 yards on average on 149 attempts.

Having one of the best offensive lines in college football blocking for him certainly helped, though Parker's speed and vision made him an integral piece to Utah's offense, nonetheless.

The Utes averaged 51 points and won by 27 on average whenever Parker eclipsed the 100-yard threshold, which he accomplished in four consecutive outings against Colorado (145), Cincinnati (104), Baylor (129) and Kansas State (100). He might've reached 100 yards more often had he gotten more carries; Parker never totaled 20 rush attempts in a game in 2025 while averaging 11.5 per contest.

Time will tell whether Parker's role in the offense increases for his junior season. Utah retaining Atuaia as its running backs coach certainly played a factor in Parker's decision to stay, though with a new offensive coordinator, revamped front line and different players joining him in the position group, it'll be intriguing to monitor how the Utes utilize one of their biggest weapons on the offensive side of the ball in 2026.

