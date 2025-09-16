Utah football to host son of former NFL star on game day visit
The Utah football program is expecting some special guests to be in attendance for Saturday's Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech.
Along with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew, the Utes will also have a few highly-touted high school recruits on campus as they take on the Red Raiders, including the son of former NFL defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.
Sam Ngata, a three-star linebacker prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, will be at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Saturday's top-20 matchup after receiving an invite from Utah, according to his social media accounts.
Ngata holds an early offer from Kyle Whittingham's program and has been on campus a few times, including on a visit during the last spring practice window and during the team's summer camp in June.
A product of Olympus High School (Utah), Ngata's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 48 linebacker in the country and the No. 12 high school junior in the state of Utah. He holds competing offers from BYU, Colorado State, Oregon State and San Diego State.
Saturday will mark the second game day visit of Ngata's recruitment in a three-week span; he was in Logan, Utah, for Utah State's 28-16 win over UTEP on Aug. 30.
In the meantime, Ngata plays a key role for his Titans squad as a two-way player who lines up at linebacker and wide receiver. Through the first four games of the season, he's racked up eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on offense, plus 30 tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Haloti Ngata was a fearsome defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens during his 13-year NFL career. Drafted 12th overall by the Ravens in 2006, he earned five straight Pro Bowl selections from 2009 to 2013 and two First-Team All-Pro honors while helping guide Baltimore to its second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2012. He also played for the Detroit Lions before finishing his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
In addition to Ngata, Utah has also invited 2028 three-star edge rusher Samiu Taukiuvea from Hunter High School (Utah), as well as Skyline High School (Utah) athlete and 2027 recruit Jonah Mailei, to Saturday's game.