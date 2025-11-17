What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of home finale vs. Kansas State
Ahead of yet another crucial Big 12 affair at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the main question everyone wanted to know from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday was what the team planned to do at the quarterback position — both in the interim and down the road when the transfer portal opens up.
With Devon Dampier injured, true freshman Byrd Ficklin had another moment in the spotlight, finishing with a team-high 166 rushing yards while breaking off scoring runs of 67 and 74 yards in the the Utes' 55-28 win over Baylor.
Whittingham addressed Dampier's health, the potential Ficklin would get the starting nod against the Wildcats and the potential outlook of Utah's quarterback room during his weekly press conference.
On shoring up Utah's pass defense following Baylor game
"[The Bears have] a talented receiving core. They've been throwing for over 300 [yards] a week all season long, and so it wasn't a surprise that we were tested deep."
"But we've been good in pass coverage all season long. We're still amongst the leaders in the conference in both pass yardage given up and pass defense efficiency; just got to keep working at it. We'll miss Scooby [Davis], obviously, the first half of this game, which is not ideal for us; he's been a very consistent player for us this year. That'll give other guys opportunity, though."
Davis will miss the first half of the Kansas State game due to the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he was flagged for during the Baylor game
On whether Ficklin starts vs. Kansas State and Dampier's health
"Day by day, is what we're taking [Dampier's playing status]. And that's the best answer I can give you. If I knew any more than that, I would share most of that with you, or some of that, but it's just a situation where Devon — there's a lot of physicality in his game, with all the runs that he does and scrambling from the pocket, in addition to the design QB runs."
"He takes a physical toll on him, but he's a tough kid. He loves running the football and he's been effective at it, so we'll just see what happens. But there is a scenario where you could see Byrd, I'm sure of that. But we'll see."
On whether the offensive line has lived up to the team's expectations this season
"I would say, as advertised, exactly what we expected. And if anything, maybe even better than we expected. We're second the nation in rushing the football, and that's that's a real good indicator of the physicality and the talent level of your front."
On wanting Dampier and Ficklin on the roster for next season
"We sure hope so. That remains to be seen, and will be addressed. Obviously, they tweaked the recruiting a little bit and the dead periods, where December is now completely a dead period, and the portal does not open until January now, so you have a little more time after the regular season to sort those things out than before. Before [the rule changes] you'd have to have those start those conversations now with a lot of your players, as far as what their plans are and that type of thing."
"With what Byrd's done this year and what Devon has done, for that matter, we're gonna have to really step up to hang on to those guys. And that's really an administrative thing; it's not my court. That's what kind of resources we can come up with to keep the roster together."
"My guess is, if you took a study of Power Four football rosters — the $25 million rosters, and the average one-loss record, it would just follow suit exactly with the with the resources available. So, yeah, everyone is trying to step up in that regard."
On whether Dampier or Ficklin is better at throwing the football than the other
"They have different styles. Devon gets the ball out extremely quick. He's got a quick release. He's able to go through the progressions a little quicker than Byrd, because he's so familiar with them."
"Byrd maybe has a little more zip on the ball, tad more accuracy at times, but they are different types of throwers from the pocket. And they're both outstanding, but just different. So I don't know if you can say one's better than the other. They both do it their way."