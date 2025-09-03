Utah football vs. Cal Poly by the numbers
Coming off an emphatic win over UCLA to open the college football season 1-0, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham kept Monday's press conference ahead of Week 2 light-hearted.
He made quips about Utah's two-way players and how he tried to warn everyone about them, and found a way to poke some fun at the apparent lack of reporters in the press conference room, to which Whittingham suspected they must be elsewhere instead of covering his team.
"Did we not give out the free pizza?" Whittingham asked a member of Utah's staff. "Because there's hardly anybody here today. They must all be in Provo."
That quick remark probably had more meaning behind it than it did at face value. Regardless, in between Whittingham's short, humorous sound bites and analysis of last Saturday's game, the 65-year-old head coach didn't appear overtly confident when discussing the Utes' next opponent, Cal Poly.
"Well, first of all, I don't overlook anybody," Whittingham said when asked about facing a Football Championship Subdivision team for Utah's home opener. "We don't approach it any differently in our preparation, in our how we go about our business; and we expect our guys to work and focus just as if it was whoever we played, doesn't matter."
Heading into Utah's second game of 2025, let's take a long at some important numbers.
0: Sacks and turnovers committed vs. UCLA
The Utes' offense was extremely efficient against the Bruins' defense, converting 14 third downs and finishing each of their six trips to the red zone with touchdown scores while taking care of the football and their shiny new quarterback, Devon Dampier.
Utah will look to keep its turnover and sack totals where they're at by the end of Saturday's game against a Cal Poly defense that recorded five sacks in its win over San Diego.
1: Career starts for Cal Poly QB
Saturday will be just the second career start at quarterback for redshirt sophomore Ty Dieffenbach, a former three-star prospect from Agoura Hills, California. The 6-foot-6 signal-caller signed with Pitt out of high school in 2022, then spent two seasons with the Panthers (including a redshirt year) before transferring closer to home in the 2025 offseason.
Dieffenbach was 18-of-27 (66.7%) for 263 passing yards and two touchdowns in Cal Poly's win over San Diego to start the regular season.
3: Two-way players for Utah
Smith Snowden, Lander Barton and Jackson Bennee were the three Utes who played on both sides of the ball in their season opener against UCLA. Snowden, primarily the team's nickel corner, led his squad with six receptions for 51 yards and added 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground, in addition to recording a tackle on defense.
Barton lined up at tight end on offense and had Utah's third touchdown score of the season with a 14-yard reception in the second quarter of the opener. Bennee didn't enjoy the same production in his snaps, though he still earned praise from his head coach for his ability to stretch the defense.
4: Consecutive wins in home-openers
Utah's letdown to USC to open the shortened 2020 campaign was the last time Whittingham and company lost their first home game of the season. Prior to that, the Utes' last loss in a home opener came in 2007 against Air Force.
6: Consecutive losses for California schools at Rice-Eccles
Perhaps the most inconsequential stat on the list, Utah's win streak against schools from California is nonetheless an intriguing figure to consider leading up to Week 2 against the Mustangs from San Luis Obispo, California. The Utes' last letdown to a California school came during the shortened 2020 campaign in a 33-17 loss to USC. Prior to that, Bryce Love and Stanford beat Utah on its home field in 2017.
40.8: Utah's average margin of victory vs. FCS since 2021
The Utes don't overlook any opponent that visits Rice-Eccles Stadium, and the lopsided scores from their past four games against FCS opponents underscore Whittingham's sentiment that his team prepares for every opponent the same. Utah beat its last four FCS opponents by an average margin of nearly 41 points, highlighted by a 73-7 thumping of Southern Utah in 2022 (the Utes also beat the Thunderbirds, 49-0, last season).
42: Newcomers to Cal Poly football team
The Mustangs welcomed 42 newcomers to the program over the offseason, including 17 transfers and 25 freshmen. Among the fresh faces to the program are three quarterbacks, even defensive backs, seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, 10 offensive linemen, one running back, one safety, three tight ends and nine wide receivers.
Conversely, Cal Poly returned 77 players from last season's roster.
4,739: Days since Cal Poly beat an FBS team
It's been nearly 13 years since Cal Poly's last win over an FBS team, which came via a 24-22 final against Wyoming in September 2012. During that span, the Mustangs have played several FBS opponents — including Fresno State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Nevada, Arizona State, New Mexico State and Stanford — and have come up short in each of those matchups.